For the first time in three decades, Pittsfield High students join in the action of the Fall Festival of Shakespeare

LENOX — “Speak What We Feel!” That’s the mantra, from the closing lines of “King Lear,” voiced by Shakespeare & Company leaders to students at 11 area high schools taking part in the 34th Fall Festival of Shakespeare.

The program, lauded by a Boston Public Radio critic as a “rock concert of Shakespeare,” was originated in 1989 by Kevin G. Coleman, the company’s director of education, as students in Lenox and at Mount Greylock Regional School, in Williamstown, were working with Shakespeare & Company on high school productions.

If You Go What: 34th annual Fall Festival of Shakespeare Who: Shakespeare & Company When: Nov. 17-20 Where: Tina Packer Playhouse, Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St., Lenox Live-stream option: Via CTSB, and through the Cablecast app on Roku, iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Amazon Fire TV. Tickets: $18, general admission; $12, student (non-participant) Passes: $32, adult two-show pass; $20, student two-show pass; $48, adult, three-show pass; $25, student three-show pass; $99, full weekend adult; $60, full weekend, student. Information and tickets: 413-637-3353, shakespeare.org COVID policy: Masks are required at all performances. FESTIVAL SCHEDULE Thursday, Nov. 17 6:15 p.m.: Lee Middle & High School’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” 8:30 p.m.: Berkshire Waldorf High School’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Friday, Nov. 18 6:15 p.m.: Mount Greylock Regional High School’s “As You Like It.” 8:30 p.m.: Taconic High School’s “Julius Caesar.” Saturday, Nov. 19 1:15 p.m.: Monument Mountain Regional High School’s “Henry V.” 3:30 p.m.: Springfield Central High School’s “Love’s Labor’s Lost.” 6:15 p.m.: Pittsfield High School’s “Twelfth Night.” 8:30 p.m.: Mount Everett Regional High School’s “Macbeth.” Sunday, Nov. 20 Noon: Lenox Memorial Middle & High School’s “Hamlet.” 2:15 p.m.: Taconic Hills Jr/Sr High School’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” 4:30 p.m.: Chatham High School’s “Macbeth.” 6:15 p.m.: The Closing Reverence

Participating Schools This year’s Fall Festival of Shakespeare includes performances by students from the following schools: Berkshire Waldorf School, Stockbridge Chatham High School, Chatham, N.Y. Lenox Memorial Middle and High School Lee High School Monument Mountain Regional High School, Great Barrington Mount Everett Regional High School, Sheffield Mount Greylock Regional High School, Williamstown Pittsfield High School Springfield Central High School Taconic High School, Pittsfield Taconic Hills Jr./Sr High School, Craryville, N.Y.

Students asked to see the play that the other school was doing, Coleman said.

“We brought them together and the response was wild, they were so celebratory of the other school’s production,” he told The Eagle in a conversation this week. “It’s such a tough thing to do, to bring a play alive.”

From that experience, the idea for the annual festival developed, said Coleman, co-founder with Tina Packer, of Shakespeare & Company in 1979.

“We had to coordinate with the participating schools, bring them together at the end, and then it just took off,” he said.

The driving force behind the festival is “cooperation, collaboration, celebration of other people’s work, an elegant, beautiful model. If the only model in society is competition to rank number-one, then we’re in real trouble, it’s such a horrible model and it has no place in artistic activity like theater.”

The return of Pittsfield High to the festival resulted from “a kind of harmonic convergence,” according to Coleman. He credited support from the school district administration and from Kyla Blocker, the greatly-admired drama teacher at PHS.

“She’s been wonderful, so supportive,” Coleman commented. At common class gatherings with students from the other 10 schools, he added, “the Pittsfield High kids were so excited and happy to be a part of it. I thought their heads were going to explode, it was so much fun, they found the students from other schools so welcoming and supportive, so excited to have them, it was heartwarming to see it.”

Blocker told The Eagle that the PHS community partnership coordinator Yvette Sirker was instrumental in arranging for students to take part in Fall Festival. Blocker ran with the idea, noting that her students have been keen on joining the program.

"The school administration was all for it," Blocker said. "The students are having such a great time, learning so much. So many of them were a little leery of doing Shakespeare, it can be scary for high schoolers if they've never done it before."

But she credited Shakespeare & Company for making The Bard so accessible that the students are "having an absolute blast. They are taking a huge artistic risk, they're growing tremendously as performers and technicians. They've had the opportunity to attend classes and meet other theater students, and I would say they're having the time of their lives."

Explaining how the theater company adapted the Sanskrit word for “sacred message” as the mantra for the Fall Festival, Coleman recalled that he had posed this question to students: “If you had an opportunity to be heard in every high school in the country, what would you want to tell them about this festival if your voice could be heard. And they responded that what’s important about the festival is that you speak what you feel.”

It was coincidental that the students were echoing the conclusion of “King Lear,” Coleman said.

It sums up “the difference between doing Shakespeare and studying it in a classroom,” he pointed out. “That’s how it has a more profound and deeper effect than a cerebral, intellectual discussion of character motivation. They’re more profoundly engaged when you meet Shakespeare on his own terms as a play.”

The collaboration among the students amounts to a celebration, Coleman emphasized. “Competition isn’t the only model, there is a model of cooperation and celebration,” he said.

For the first time in three years, the student performances from Nov. 17-20 at the Tina Packer Playhouse will be open to the general public. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 festival was canceled, and last year the shows were open only to students and their families.

This year, for the first time in three decades, Pittsfield High School will participate, as well as the city’s Taconic High and schools in Great Barrington, Lenox, Lee, Sheffield, Springfield, Stockbridge, Williamstown and two nearby Columbia County, N.Y., communities.

The festival, a major undertaking for the theater company, involves 22 directors, seven costume designers and six production coordinators.

Nearly 400 students from the 11 schools spend eight to nine weeks in after-school rehearsals, set-building and common classes involving all the participants.

Plays are matched to each school by the theater directors. The same play can be performed by more than one school.

“We’ve been so impressed by how willing the students are to jump in and to commit so much of their time, energy, imagination and their amazing ideas," said Caroline Calkins, one of the two directors assigned to PHS. “That has made for a really exciting first year for the program there.”

The students discuss how much time they’re willing and able to commit, she noted, and the theater directors work around their schedules and conflicts so they can handle their school, work and family lives.

“It is a big commitment and we try to support them in figuring out how to balance all those responsibilities,” said Calkins, who has appeared frequently as a seasonal actor and teaching artist at the theater company over the past 12 years.

For the PHS students, the experience offers “the space to be able to see themselves, to be heard and to work collaboratively with each other in a really supportive community, including the school, the theater company and students across the county,” Calkins observed. “That’s a powerful thing to be a part of.”

At PHS, 23 students have been participating during the past seven weeks — 16 as actors and the others involved in technical elements such as lights, sound and costumes, collaborating with Shakespeare & Company production and costume designers.

“We go into the school first, play games and get to know them personally before we choose the show to perfectly fit who they are,” said co-director Savanna Padilla, explaining the selection of “Twelfth Night” at PHS. She’s in her first year in the Fall Festival and is set to portray Lady Capulet in the upcoming Northeast Tour production of “Romeo and Juliet.”

“It’s been a joy, the community has been so warm and welcoming, we check in with each other emotionally every day,” Padilla added, describing the routine at Shakespeare & Company “Working here with the kids, it’s a really good start to our day to be speaking our truth and our feelings.”

Blocker, the PHS drama teacher, was instrumental in the school’s participation this year and “amazing to work with,” Calkins emphasized.

The Fall Festival has served as a model for similar ventures at U.S. high schools in Atlanta, New Haven, Conn., and Portland, Ore., with more in the pipeline, and also in Australia, Bosnia, Canada, India, Israel, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Coleman’s goal is to get the acclaimed film, “Speak What We Feel,” into high schools across the country, inspiring students and teachers to adopt the model.

Benefit performances of the documentary produced by Berkshires filmmaker, theater artist and educator Patrick J. Toole were presented last November after earning the Audience Award for Best Documentary Film at the 2021 Berkshire International Film Festival.

To enable a potential commercial release to a streaming service, the required clearances for 22 tracks of music included in the film have just been obtained. The film also will be posted on the Shakespeare & Company website in full as well as in a 27-minute cut version to fit into a class period.

For Padilla, the co-director at Pittsfield High, the “Twelfth Night” production has enabled the students to “have more confidence in their voices, bodies and stage presence. I hope they can continue to share that with the world.”

