On View In Dialogue: Cristine Cordova & Kukuli Velarde When: Through Nov. 28 Where: Ferrin Contemporary, 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays or by appointment. More information: 413-346-4004, ferrincontemporary.com

NORTH ADAMS — In one corner of Ferrin Contemporary's gallery, a series of squat, bulbous two-foot-high clay sculptures, arms raised toward the sky with mouths agape, stare up from the floor where they sit in a military-like formation.

These "Isichapuitu" created by artist Peruvian Kukuli Velarde, are based on a single 16th century Mesoamerican "vessel of death" of the same name, which she once viewed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"I feel my body populated by memories, impressions, beliefs, fears and desires. They are imprinted deeply, almost etched. They follow me, tormenting me, or sweetening my path," Velarde writes in her artist statement about the vessels. "At this stage of my life I wanted to summon their presence, thank them for being, and make peace with each of them. But I didn't know how, until I saw a photograph of a Mexican statue from the Rockefeller Collection at the Metropolitan Museum in New York ... The Isichapuitu installation is an exorcism, but it is also a farewell, and a new beginning."

It is important, she says that these vessels are on the floor, as they are invading our realm. "They are different organs of a single body presented on the floor, next to each other, as a metaphor of wholeness. Because each of us, we are all sum of viscera and flesh, expectations and disappointments, memories and oblivion, generosities and pettiness."

In another corner of the gallery, located on the Massachusetts Museum of Cotemporary Arts campus, the lifelike and lifeless body of a young girl lies in the supine position, her clay knees scraped, her hair tussled. The tiles on the wall behind her are of a forest, a river perhaps. The piece, "Altar," can be seen as one who succumbed to the elements, a a sacrifice.

"I am driven by the primal act of imbuing an inanimate representation with a sense of presence, transforming it into the inspired repository of our deepest longings and aspirations. My goal is to have these compositions perform both as reflections of our shared humanity as well as question socio-cultural notions of gender, race, beauty and power," Cristina Cordova writes in her artist statement.

The work of the Latina artists, at first blush, is as different as can be. But on another level, they are working in dialogue, having conversations about cultural identity and colonial histories, about diversity, gender, personal identities and bearing witness in a time of upheaval.