Berkshire Museum announces nostalgia-themed return of its beloved Festival of Trees

PITTSFIELD — Following a two-year hiatus, the Festival of Trees will return to the Berkshire Museum Nov. 18 to Jan. 7.
A preview party featuring special guest and award-winning songwriter Paul Williams, who penned such hits a "An Old Fashioned Love Song" and "The Rainbow Connection," will take place Nov. 17.
"As the Berkshire Museum rebounds from the events of the last few years, we are thrilled to bring back the annual tradition of the Festival of Trees in all its glory, ” Chief Curator Jesse Kowalski said in a news release.
This year's theme, "Nostalgia," complements the museum's three-part, 120-year anniversary exhibition series exploring the history of the organization since its inception in 1903. The museum is seeking organizations and participants who want to decorate trees that will be displayed during the festival.
"This installment of the decades-old community tradition offers participants the opportunity to celebrate the long history and deep roots of community in the Berkshires while capturing the essence of our institutions, schools, and businesses," the news release states.
The beloved celebration, which fills the museum's second-floor galleries with decorated Christmas trees, was last held in 2020, when it was moved to storefront windows in Pittsfield and the surrounding communities to accommodate pandemic safety protocols.
More information: berkshiremuseum.org/festival-of-trees