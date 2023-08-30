Finn Wittrock returns to Shakespeare & Company in staged reading of 'Hamlet' alongside Christopher Lloyd

LENOX — When Finn Wittrock was a little boy, he and his friends ran through the trees by The Mount, the founding grounds of Lenox’s storied Shakespeare & Company.
“Our parents dropped us off in the morning, and we just heard Shakespeare’s words echoing through the woods,” he said in a recent interview with The Eagle, “reverberating through the forest.”
Now the actor, who has gained renown for film and television roles including Emmy-nominated work in “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story,” is coming...