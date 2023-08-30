<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
SHAKESPEARE & COMPANY

Finn Wittrock returns to Shakespeare & Company in staged reading of 'Hamlet' alongside Christopher Lloyd

Finn Wittrock as Hamlet at Shakespeare & Company

Finn Wittrock says that much of the work of doing the play is to strip away centuries of scholarship. Scholars may debate if Hamlet is using "nunnery" literally or as a euphemism for a whorehouse, but "as an actor, you can't play both things. You have to just take it to its core, making it real and simple. The challenge is undoing the challenge."

LENOX — When Finn Wittrock was a little boy, he and his friends ran through the trees by The Mount, the founding grounds of Lenox’s storied Shakespeare & Company.

“Our parents dropped us off in the morning, and we just heard Shakespeare’s words echoing through the woods,” he said in a recent interview with The Eagle, “reverberating through the forest.”

Now the actor, who has gained renown for film and television roles including Emmy-nominated work in “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story,” is coming...

