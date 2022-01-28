History of America's pioneering Black aviators, the Tuskegee Airmen, focus of 'Fly'

ALBANY, N.Y. – The moment Clinton Turner Davis read the script for Tracey Ellis and Ricardo Khan’s “Fly,” he knew it was a play he was meant to direct.
On the recommendation of choreographer Hope Clarke, Davis had been sent the script by Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, producing artistic director of Capital Repertory Theatre, where Davis’ production, with Clarke’s choreography, begins performances Friday, Jan. 28.
By sheer coincidence, the show, which runs through Feb. 20, begins performances only 12 days after the death of Brigadier General Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, at age 102.
“Fly” traces the exploits of four archetypal members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first squadron of Black American pilots, who flew bombing and escort missions during World War II. The pilots, roughly 1,000 of them in all, were trained by white officers at a segregated air base in Tuskegee, Ala. between 1941 and 1946. Over the course of the war, they flew nearly 1,600 combat missions. Because of the crimson color of the tail section of their planes, the Tuskegee Airmen came to be known as “Red Tails.”
Describing “Fly” as “poetry in flight,” Davis said he was caught by the play’s historical significance and “the beauty and the simplicity of the writing.”
The play unfolds in dramatic scenes, spoken-word narrative, and dance performed by a tap griot, drawn from a traditional African storytelling tradition, who narrates the story through poetry, dance and movement, Mancinelli-Cahill said.
“He lives out the inner lives of the various players through dance,” Ellis and Khan write in their description of the play’s characters. “He taps emotions, good and bad, emotions that the soldiers were not permitted by the times or circumstances to express.
“He represented both the glue and the bridge for our trip to another world as he brings us the story.”
In addition to tap artist Omar Edward as the griot, the cast of eight features Yao Dogbe, Trevor McGhie, Jeremiah Packer and Calvin Thompson as the four Tuskegee airmen whose exploits are traced from their training in Tuskegee to an air base in Southern Italy, the skies over Europe, and the steps of the U.S. Capitol building at President Obama’s inauguration in 2009.
Developed through a commission from Lincoln Center Education, “Fly” had its world premiere in October 2009 at Crossroads Theater in New Brunswick, N.J., which Khan co-founded and served as artistic director.
Davis, who has directed at Negro Ensemble Company in New York as well as at several leading regional theaters and universities around the country, plunged into the archives of history in preparation for this production – newspaper accounts, film footage, movies. “It was a lot of material to digest,” Davis said during a telephone interview.
Besides the story “Fly” has to tell about the struggles and accomplishments of “amazingly complex characters” within the context of a world at war and raw, unmitigated racism at home, Davis said he was drawn to “Fly” by what he called the play’s “cinematic elements (and) creative theatricality.”
That combination also caught Mancinelli-Cahill’s attention.
“The authors, great practitioners of theater” she said in an email, “created a story in a poetical universe that contains very realistic scenes, alongside those that call upon our imaginations, to believe that we are with the Tuskegee pilots, among the clouds.”
Davis’ main objective with his actors has been to have them “connect the dots” and once they’ve done that to “fill in the colors.” In a technique devised to bring his actors closer together, Davis asked them to create their own biographies of the men they are playing; to find additional information and share what they’ve found with each other.’
Mancinelli-Cahill sees “Fly” as being very much of a piece with her interest in producing plays at Capital Repertory Theatre that tell “the American story … plays that I believe help define who we are as Americans and how we got this way. I believe it’s important to know whence we came.” Especially now.
“(Our) theater has a rich … history of producing plays about the Black experience in America,” Mancinelli-Cahill said, “but in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, I believe it’s more important now than ever before to tell the lesser known story of race in America.”
Davis is hopeful that “Fly” will lead theatergoers to learn more about the Tuskegee Airmen; to ask why next to little, if anything, is taught in schools about the Red Tails. And if audience response at the end of a performance is silence, that would be golden for Davis. “It means they are moved by the experience,” he said.
“This is a piece of American history that may have been forgotten but there is an immediacy to this play. It is in and of its moment and part of that moment is now.
“These are men of tremendous significance. They matter.”