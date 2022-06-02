Great Barrington Public Theater launches season with festival of four solo plays

GREAT BARRINGTON — The folks at Great Barrington Public Theater are hoping audiences will find that less is more when the theater company opens its 2022 season with a festival of four solo plays.

Solo Fest At A Glance Great Barrington Public Theater's Solo Fest June 3-12: "Grief, the Musical … a Comedy." Written and performed by Alison Larkin. Directed by James Warwick June 8-26 (in rotation): "The Bard The Beat The Blues." Written and performed by Will LeBow. Directed by Jim Frangione June 16-19: "The Shot" by Robin Gerber. With Sharon Lawrence. Directed by Michelle Joyner June 30-July 10: "Leave Your Fears Here." Written and performed by James Morrison. Directed by Robert Egan Where: All performances at Liebowitz Black Box Theatre, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington

GB Public Solo Fest begins June 3 with Alison Larkin’s “Grief, the Musical ... a Comedy,” running through June 12 in the Liebowitz Black Box Theatre in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.

Larkin’s mostly autobiographical story will be followed by Robin Gerber’s “The Shot” (June 16-19) starring veteran television, stage, and screen actor Sharon Lawrence as uncompromising Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham; “Leave Your Fears Here” (June 30-July 10), written and performed by stage and screen actor James Morrison, about his 10-year-old son’s battle with brain cancer; and Will LeBow’s “The Bard The Beat The Blues” (beginning June 8 and running in rotation throughout the festival), which finds the stage and screen actor blending some of Shakespeare’s iconic characters with the poetry of Lawrence Ferlinghetti and songs featuring words and music by LeBow.

Rounding out the season will be two ensemble productions performed with McConnell Theater: “Public Speaking 101” (July 14-24), a brand new comedy by Mark St. Germain, and the East Coast premiere of Andrew Bovell’s “Things I Know to Be True” (Aug. 4-14).

The solo pieces are the essence of simplicity — one actor; no scenic units, only — a chair, a table, props. Some of the shows use projections. Two of the shows — “Grief ..,” and “The Bard The Beat …” — have music and song.

“Each production is in support of the actor,” said GBPT Managing Director Tristan Wilson during a joint interview with Artistic Director Jim Frangione in a conference room at GBPT’s second-floor offices at St. James Place. “It’s about the actor onstage and the story they are telling.”

“For the actor, there is nowhere to run,” said Frangione, who is directing LeBow’s piece. “The bar [in a solo piece] is higher not only for the actor but the story itself (and) the director. It is hard to ask an audience to sit through a solo piece, asking themselves ‘where are the other characters?’ We have three solo directors here [Frangione; James Warwick, who is directing “Grief … ;” and Robert Egan, who is directing “Leave Your Fears Here”] who are all well-versed in the solo play.”

As Frangione and Wilson see it, the solo festival is an artistic solution to a practical problem. The Daniel Arts Center’s two performance venues are available to GBPT for only a seven-week window from May 31 through Aug. 14. Using the larger McConnell Theater for its two ensemble productions seemed self-evident. The question was how best to use the more intimate, and flexible, Liebowitz Black Box Theatre. Solo plays seemed ideal.

Some projects already were percolating. Then, Frangione said, these four plays emerged.

Larkin and Frangione had been talking about “Grief” for over a year, plus, Frangione said, “Alison and James have a great shorthand.”

Frangione and LeBow are good friends from having worked together in Boston. “Will lives in Becket,” Frangione said. “I asked him if he had anything. He assembled this story that is essentially about his life as an itinerant actor. It’s a real coming-of-age story of an actor’s life.”

Robin Gerher’s “The Shot,” a fictionalized treatment of the little known story of Katharine Graham’s relationship with her abusive husband, was pitched to Frangione by director-actress-writer Michelle Joyner.

Egan — who lives in Housatonic with his wife, Joyner — mentioned Morrison’s play to Frangione during a conversation.

“[Robert] has been helping Morrison develop this play about his relationship with his 10-year-old son and his battle with brain cancer. It’s a moving story of love and redemption.”

Wilson and Frangione originally thought of presenting the plays in a rotating rep format but Lawrence was available only for the four days in which she will be giving her five performances.

Great Barrington Public Theater made a modest introduction to audiences in 2019. COVID blocked a 2020 season. The company expanded from two productions in 2019 to three in 2021: Two world premieres — Mark St. Germain’s “Dad” and Anne Undeland’s “Mr. Fullerton” — and the East Coast premiere of David Mamet’s “The Christopher Boy’s Communion.”

While the number of productions has increased this summer — thanks to a $325,000 budget that is 50 percent higher than last year — Frangione and Wilson have no plans to expand GBPT’s production season into the fall or spring. Among the issues is the availability of the Daniel Arts Center, and housing. “Trying to fund housing for actors in South County is a challenge,” Frangione said.

“If we’re going to do any expansion at all, it will be in terms of playwrights.” To that end, GBPT will use the so-called “shoulder seasons” for its Berkshires Voices series — readings of new plays, some of them GBPT commissions, by Berkshires-area writers. The series, which has been on Zoom because of the pandemic, will be in-person this fall at St. James Place.

In a region filled with theaters seeking audiences. GBPT’s calling card is its commitment to Berkshires-area artists, onstage and off.

“We have a lot of hidden talent here in the Berkshires — designers, craftsman, actors,” said Frangione, who helped create GBPT after eight years with Berkshire Playwrights Lab.

Hand in hand with its homegrown texture, Frangione, Wilson and Executive Director Deann Simmons Halper are committed to nurturing and producing only new work for the stage.

“We’re not interested in musicals or revivals,” Frangione said. “The fact that we’re doing new work is our impact in the Berkshires, if we can get there.”

“Using Berkshires talent is the key,” Wilson said.