GREAT BARRINGTON — Stage and television star Dan Lauria puts it this way — he’s an actor who writes. He’s doing both in “Just Another Day,” a two-character play running through Aug. 13 as the final offering of Great Barrington Public Theater’s three-production season in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
The show is a co-production with Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, N.Y., where the play had its first performances in June, directed by James Glossman. Patty McCormack co-starred.
Lauria (Jack Arnold on TV’s “The Wonder Years,” 1988-1993) co-stars here with Emmy Award-winner Jodi Long (Netflix’s “Dash & Lily”) in this Absurdist play about a comedy writer (Lauria) and a poet (Long), both in their 70s, who meet daily on a park bench and discuss life, art, literature, making people laugh, and how, why, when or even if they are actually married. “Just Another Day” is about time, memory, life, love, relationships and the cultural signposts — for these two unnamed characters, classic movies — that sustain our lives.
Lauria and Long did a reading of “Just Another Day” last summer at Durango PlayFest in Colorado, which Lauria and actor Wendy Malick — his “muse,” he says — founded eight years ago. After Colorado, Lauria and Long did two readings in New York. The play came to the attention of Great Barrington Public Theater artistic director Jim Frangione through a video of the reading.
The play is inspired by a 94-year-old friend of Lauria who has developed dementia.
“He doesn’t quite recognize me whenever I visit, but mention the New York Yankees to him and he’ll go way back in Yankees history and remember games and players in great detail,” Lauria said during a joint interview with Long in the Daniel Arts Center’s downstairs lobby.
“I substituted classic movies for baseball in the play.”
Lauria and Long co-starred in another television series, “Sullivan & Son,” which premiered in 2012 and ended in 2014 after 33 episodes. He worked with Frangione in several projects for the long-since defunct Berkshire Playwrights Lab.
“When you work with people you know, they bring (valuable) ideas,” Lauria said.
“There is a lot of energy here; a lot of things going on at the same time,” Long said, regarding her job developing the woman. “She has to keep in step with the moment. Dan’s language has the rhythms of screwball comedy.”
Glossman was unavailable to direct “Just Another Day” here in what is being billed as the play’s world premiere, so playwright-director Mark St. Germain — a long time friend of Lauria since the actor appeared in St. Germain’s “Ears on a Beatle” at Barrington Stage Company heartily two decades ago — has been tapped to oversee this production. It seems a fitting role for St. Germain, who has seen one of the New York readings of the play and sent a copy of the script to Great Barrington Public Theater artistic director Jim Frangione.
“I reached out to Dan and he mentioned that Brendan Burke, the artistic director at Shadowland Stages, had also seen a reading in New York and was interested in producing it,” Frangione said in an email. “Dan put Brendan and I together and between all of us … we decided to see if we could share some of the expenses and personnel and work on it together. Which is indeed what we’ve done.”
“Dan made it clear he wanted the production here to be the way it was in Ellenville,” St. Germain said in a separate conversation. “So my job, basically, is to make sure it fits the McConnell Theatre stage and works here the way it worked in Ellenville.”
Lauria is tweaking “Just Another Day” here and there but there have been no major rewrites.
As far as the play’s future is concerned, Lauria said that Broadway producer Elliott Masie, who saw one of the New York readings, is thinking of reconceiving “Just Another Day” in the style of A.R. Gurney Jr.’s “Love Letters,” with the two actors reading their lines, and making the play available in that form for fundraising events.
Long sees “Just Another Day” as a work that touches audiences through its examination of ”the human condition,” she said. “It’s about humor, joy, our frailties.”
“If my play says anything,” Lauria added, “it is ‘do not to go quietly into that good night.’ As long as we keep creating, we’ll be fine.”
ONSTAGE
What: “Just Another Day” by Dan Lauria. Original direction by James Glossman
Who: Great Barrington Public Theater
Where: McConnell Theater, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington
When: Through Aug. 13
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Tickets: $40, matinee; $50, evening
Reservations and information: 413-372-1980; greatbarringtonpublictheater.org