Michelle & Ryan.jpg

Michelle Joyner directs Ryan Winkles in Great Barrington Public Theater's season opener, "The Stones," in the Liebowitz Theater at Bard College of Simon’s Rock’s Daniel Arts Center. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY GREAT BARRINGTON PUBLIC THEATER

GREAT BARRINGTON — Call it luck. Call it serendipity.

Actor-playwright-director Michelle Joyner had been seeking out potentially scary or mysterious plays at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe as research for a play she had just finished writing. She came across something she couldn’t get out of her mind — “The Stones” by Kit Brookman.

The play not only stood out, it wouldn’t let go; so much so, in fact, that Joyner is directing the play’s American premiere as Great Barrington Public Theater’s 2023 season opener.

Performances...

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle’s theater critic.