GREAT BARRINGTON — Call it luck. Call it serendipity.
Actor-playwright-director Michelle Joyner had been seeking out potentially scary or mysterious plays at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe as research for a play she had just finished writing. She came across something she couldn’t get out of her mind — “The Stones” by Kit Brookman.
The play not only stood out, it wouldn’t let go; so much so, in fact, that Joyner is directing the play’s American premiere as Great Barrington Public Theater’s 2023 season opener.
Performances...