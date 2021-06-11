If You Go

"Fireflies"

What: An exhibit of photos by Gregory Crewdson

Where: Leonhardt Galleries at the Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge

Gallery Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily, through July 18. (Berkshire Botanical is open 9 a.m to 5 p.m., daily.)

Admission: $15, general; $14, seniors; free for 12 and under and members. Free on Tuesdays. Timed tickets recommended: berkshirebotanical.org/visit

Information: 413-298-3926, berkshirebotanical.org