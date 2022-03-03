Hancock Shaker Village to open first major exhibition of contemporary Asian art on May 30

PITTSFIELD — Hancock Shaker Village will open its first major exhibition of contemporary Asian art, "A Spirit of Gift, A Place of Sharing" on May 30.
The campus-wide exhibition will feature the work of three artists: Yusuke Asai, of Japan; Kimsooja, of Korea; and Pinaree Sanpitak, of Thailand. Their work will explore links between 19th-century Shaker art and contemporary Asian art. An immersive experience, the exhibition will connect the forms conceived by these two groups, which share an intense concentration of minds, handcrafted intimacy, and unique use of space.
Although worlds apart in origin and distance, these two communities are dedicated to a place of sharing. This is the third time in the last 30 years that Hancock Shaker Village has explored a connection between Asian aesthetics and the very American religious utopian Shaker movement.
"A Spirit of Gift, A Place of Sharing" invites these artist — each with a distinctive artistic practice — to ‘collaborate’ with the natural and architectural setting of this 19th-century historic village, its extensive collection of Shaker material culture, and the team who diligently care for and activate the historic property, including the blacksmith, the gardener and chefs. Carefully considering the key qualities of Shaker living, philosophy and spiritualism, all the works will be site-specific or site-responsive, with at least one new commission from each artist.
The Village has commissioned Asai to create an all-encompassing mural painting in the 1878 Poultry House. The Japanese artist is known for creating wild, unrestrained paintings and installations of his own mystical motifs using mineral pigments he makes from soils collected from local sources. For his commissioned work, the artist will use pigments he will prepare using soil from the Shakers’ forest. The soil will be collected with the help of the Village’s gardener, whose deep knowledge of the ground spanning 750 acres offers the artist a select type of soils to concoct his special pigments.
Multi-disciplinary artist Kimsooja lives and works in-between Seoul, Paris, and New York. Many of her projects are connected through sewing or threading, in which sewing becomes a metaphor for connecting disparate places and transcending conflicts. For Hancock Shaker Village, she will create a participatory installation that engages the Laundry & Machine Shop. She will guide participants to transform the space with threads in the five symbolic colors of Korea, Obangsaek, connecting various points throughout the architecture, and will invite visitors to follow the lines as a simulated experience of the Shaker’s communal labor and living. A selection of 19th- century Shaker domestic textiles, such as kitchen towels and bedsheets, will be curated by the artist and hung from a clothesline.
Another highlight of her work in the exhibition — a video projection of her magnum opus "Thread Routes" (2010–) and its companion series "Thread Routes — Lightwaves" (2010–), will be in the Round Stone Barn. The second of this six-episode-series film, which focuses on European lacemaking, will illuminate inside this iconic building, stitching together the light and the dark. As a whole, Kimsooja’s works in the exhibition follow the Shaker story of migration from Europe, settlement and the building of their own lifestyle.
"It is my pleasure to work on a site-specific project for Hancock Shaker Village," Kimsooja said in a press release, "as I have been very interested in their unique culture, aesthetics, and life style since long time."
Thai artist Sanpitak, whose work is in this year’s Venice Biennale, is often interpreted as feminist in approach, and her artistic vision finds its ideal in the utopian society of the Shakers, where women have held equal social standing for more than two centuries. Many of her works are also understood in extension to Buddhist spiritual traditions, informed by deep contemplation on the life-affirming power of the body. Particularly important to her creative inspiration is the female body, symbolized by the form of breasts interpreted artistically to resemble a stupa, a type of sacred dome or tower originally intended to preserve the Buddha’s relics within.
For this exhibition, she will install a series of Breast Stupa paper sculptures, all carefully hand-made and positioned to mingle with everyday Shaker utensils displayed in the kitchen of the Brick Dwelling, the Shakers’ communal residence. She will also work with a local blacksmith to create Breast Stupa Topiary, an outdoor immersive sculpture installation that merges with the bucolic landscape and serves to grow both Berkshire and Thai herbs and vegetables.
“I am very honored to be part of such a historic and meaningful institution,” Sanpitak said in a release.
"A Spirit of Gift, A Place of Giving," running thorugh Nov. 14, is guest-curated by Miwako Tezuka, Ph.D., associate director of the Reversible Destiny Foundation and associate curator of the Hawai'i Triennial 2022, in collaboration with Linda Johnson, Ph.D., curator at Hancock Shaker Village. A full-color catalog of the exhibition will be published with essays by HSV Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson, Tezuka and Johnson.