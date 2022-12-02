STOCKBRIDGE — The precocious, persnickety, perpetually six-year-old Eloise, perhaps the most famous resident of the Plaza Hotel, has traveled abroad to Paris and Moscow. She's been celebrated by the New York Historical Society, made her societal debut with a "Pink and White Ball," and to this day has fans that rent her "pink, pink, pink room" at the Plaza. So what's the ever capricious, fictional Eloise up to now?
In her latest adventure, she's helping to celebrate the illustrious career of her illustrator extraordinaire, Hilary Knight, from the walls of the Norman Rockwell Museum.
But the pint-size diva and her faithful companions, Weenie, her pet pug, and Skipperdee, her raisin-eating, sneaker-wearing turtle, make up only a small portion of the show, "Eloise & More: The Art of Hilary Knight," on view through March 12.
Eloise fans may be tempted to "skibble" to the part of the exhibit featuring drawings of her, but they'd be better served to take their time and stroll through the early portions of Knight's career. For here, they'll spy the very beginnings of their beloved Eloise, in illustrations at least.
Long before Knight was introduced to singer, dancer and actor Kay Thompson, his collaborator, who had a character named Eloise rambling around in her head, he was a prolific artist whose illustrations appeared across all forms of media, from greeting cards and magazines to children's books and films and Broadway posters.
Born to artists Clayton Knight and Katherine Sturges, Knight's career choice was certain almost from the start. His father, a WWI aviator, made a career as an aviation artist, illustrating numerous books on the subject. His mother made illustrations for books, magazines and ceramics, and designed jewelry. On display are several of their paintings, including two which Knight, 96, usually keeps on display in his bedroom. Of great interest is Sturges' watercolor sketch of a young girl.
Standing in a corner, one foot turned out, the girl, wearing a black shirt, striped stockings and a pink bustle, looks out at the audience with a carefree glance over her shoulder. It is this painting, "Portrait of a Young Girl," that Knight says inspired his own tiny New York aristocrat.
Knight attended the Art Students League of New York, studying under Reginald Marsh. But his first published illustration wouldn't appear until 1952. Knight would join the U.S. Navy, where during WWII, he'd discover Carmen Miranda and her vibrant performances, which led to a career in theater, designing sets under director and produce George Abbott. He also pursued work in fashion and costume design, working for Isabella Blow, Norman Norell and Tommy Hilfiger.
This exhibit, the first to feature a full retrospective of Knight's career, has a full wall of his little seen fashion designs. The sketches, full of organza gowns and sleek figures, were not something Knight desired to show, says exhibition curator Jesse Kowalski, the museum's curator of exhibitions. The designs on display, and about 50 more, were not commissions or part of a project, just something Knight had done on his own. But Kowalski said, because the designs were "just so gorgeous" he put them in the show. And, as Knight would learn on the opening weekend, those fashion designs would be the "favorite part of the show" for many visitors.
Knight also spent time pursuing a career in interior design and even made special stencils for a furniture line. But illustration was always a passion and in 1952, his first illustration appeared in the pages of Mademoiselle magazine. Work for House and Garden, Gourmet and Good Housekeeping soon followed.
Among those early illustrations are the beginnings of Eloise. Here a familiar smile pops up. There a character shares her hair.
Three years after his first magazine illustration was published, a former neighbor, D.D. Ryan, an editor at Harper's Bazaar, introduced Knight to Thompson. Thompson, who was finishing a show at The Plaza, had always had a character named Eloise in her head. Sometimes she'd voice this little girl, on the phone with friends or during a stage routine. She had an idea for a book — for adults — about this mischievous Plaza resident. The pair clicked and Knight got to work on bringing Eloise to life on the page. The published "Eloise: A Book for Precocious Grown-ups" in 1955. It was a bestseller. They traveled to Paris (twice) for the follow up, "Eloise in Paris" in 1957 and to Moscow for the 1959 publication, "Eloise in Moscow." "Eloise at Christmastime" arrived in between those two in 1958. A fifth book, "Eloise takes a Bawth," stalled after Thompson, who became reclusive, moved to Italy. She moved on from the project and so too, did Knight. The pair never spoke again.
Knight's career continued, Eloise or not. He continued illustrating children's books, over 50 titles, nine which he authored. He also spent a period of time in the 1970s, illustrating posters for Broadway shows, including the 1971 revival of "No, No, Nanette," and later created the poster for "Irene," starring Debbie Reynolds in her Broadway debut. There's an entire section of the exhibit dedicated to his Broadway work, from start to finish, showcasing the different stages of several of the designs.
Traveling through the exhibit, you won't see the actual Eloise until you reach the last room, which lies just past Knight's Broadway posters. For fans, this is the Holy Grail of illustrative works featuring Eloise. Here you'll find a 2021 version of the famous Plaza Hotel painting of Eloise (the original was stolen from the Plaza), along with cover concept designs, illustrations from "Eloise takes a Bawth," which Knight was eventually able to publish after Thompson's death in 1998. Of great interest are the designs made for The Plaza. In 1988, after Donald Trump purchased the luxury hotel, his then wife, Ivana, commissioned Knight to produce a series of illustrations, for a children's menu and more.
The room also includes images from his other books, including Knight's illustrated memoir, "Drawn from Life." And last but not least, there are new works, from "Sir Percy," a piece the 96-year-old is currently working on.
There seems to be no end to the whimsy and beauty this man can bring into the world. Go to the Rockwell to see Eloise, then stay for a bit to take in all the "and more" of the show. You won't be disappointed.
ON VIEW
What: "Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight"
On view: Through March 12, 2023
Where: Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Tickets and information: 413-298-4100, nrm.org