Hilltown 6's 17th annual pottery tour opening the doors to 8 home studios

CUMMINGTON — The professional potters of the Hilltown 6 are once again opening their studios to the public.
The Hilltown 6, a pottery collective formed in the lively arts communities of Berkshire and Hampden counties, will host their 17th annual pottery tour 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30. The free tour includes eight studios and 18 guest potters in home studios in Windsor, Cummington, Worthington, Ashfield, Williamsburg and Westhampton.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each day of the tour, each studio will be hosting short demonstrations of different potting techniques, ranging from "Making a Mug: start to finish" with Michael McCarthy, to a flameware demonstration — featuring pots you can use on a cooktop or in an oven — with Constance Talbot.
Founding member Christy Knox, in a recent interview with The Eagle, explained how she was drawn to Cummington, and how the Hilltown 6 formed.
"After graduate school, I went on a walkabout around New England," where she looked for the kind of tight-knit craftsman community she was part of in the Midwest. Everyone pointed her toward Easthampton.
There she found One Cottage Street, a former textile mill being converted into an art studio. Craftsmen would work, bond and even hold dance parties in big vacuous spaces of the former factory.
"Eventually, I bought a home in Cummington and built a studio, and I've been making pottery ever since," says Knox.
The Hilltown 6 formed soon after: "Eighteen years ago, I was sitting around with a couple of potters and we were saying how wonderful it would be if people could come to our studio."
The idea was to give the public a more intimate perspective on a craftsperson's lifestyle than you would find at a crafts show: "If you see them at a show, you get to look at their wares and get to know a little about them. But to get to go to a craftperson's studio, you get a much fuller breadth of how the work is made, what inspires them, what kind of processes they do. It can be a much richer experience."
Knox's process, she said, starts in her garden. The avid gardener and potter uses an embossing technique to pattern sheets of clay with plants from her backyard. Her studio is filled with the reliefs made from flowers, leaves and stems. Using an electric, solar-powered kiln to fire her pieces, she makes pottery with embossed patterns resembling natural landscapes.
There is a diverse variety of styles and techniques on display in the Hilltown 6 (which now has 9 members). When discussing the work of fellow member Sam Taylor, she says "His work is almost completely opposite of mine." In contrast to her finished edges and glossy glazes, Sam's work "is about raw clay. He's a woodfire potter, so he gets all this woodfire ash and sodium on the surface of his pots. You can feel the earth in his pots, I just love it."
Hiroshi Nakayama, another founding member of the collective, makes very different work from Knox or Taylor. Nakayama makes stoneware, which is a very dense form of pottery fired at high temperatures. Many of his pieces are closer to sculpture than pottery, and on his website he describes his work as "contemplative." "The forms and surfaces of his work are just exquisite," says Knox.
If you want to see the greatest of these master potters, Knox says you can find it on the intimate Hilltown 6 motor tour. “If you want the best collection of someone’s work, you’ll find it in their studio,” says Knox. “You’ll find stuff in their studio that never made it anywhere else, and you’ll find tried and true pieces that people have been developing for years."
The tour also displays work of 18 guests from around the country, who will be featuring their pots at the Hilltown 6 host studios. Knox explains that "potters love community," and the diverse guest list is a result of that.
A portion of the proceeds from pot sales will go toward art supplies for local schools, made in honor of Hilltown 6 member Constance Talbot's 60th year of practicing pottery.
"The caliber of crafts that you will find at this tour is the concentration of very developed work," says Knox, adding "I think there's something that would appeal to almost everyone."
If You Go
What: The Hilltown 6 Pottery Tour, a free motor tour of 8 home pottery studios in the Hilltowns, including 18 guest potters.
Who: Christy Knox, Hiroshi Nakayama, Michael McCarthy, Connie Talbot, Mark Shapiro, Sam Taylor, Robin Heidinger, Eric Smith and Maya Manchin.
Where: Home studios in Windsor, Cummington, Worthington, Ashfield, Williamsburg and Westhampton.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 29 and July 30.
Information: A full map and schedule of the tour can be found at hilltown6.com.