Gare St. Lazare Ireland coming to Hudson Hall for solo dramatic presentation of three Samuel Beckett novels

HUDSON, N.Y. — The lilting Irish brogues of actor Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett waft over the phone lines from the village of Mericourt near Paris, France, their home for more than two decades.
The partners in life and art, and co-artistic directors of the Gare St. Lazare Ireland theater company, will make a special journey to Hudson to bring “The Beckett Trilogy,” a solo dramatic presentation of selections from three novels by legendary Irish author and playwright Samuel Beckett — “Molloy,” “Malone Dies” and “The Unnamable” — to historic Hudson Hall for two performances on Nov. 4 and 5.
The company last appeared in Hudson in 2019 with Conor Lovett’s riveting rendition of Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” originally written in the neighboring Berkshires and a fitting title for the former whaling town on the Hudson River.
In 1982, American visual artist and director Bob Meyer founded the original Gare St. Lazare Players in a Chicago café of the same name. He moved to Paris in the late 1980s, and the Lovetts joined forces with him a few years later. In 1998, they branched off with their own company to concentrate on presenting Beckett’s prose and plays.
Widely considered preeminent Beckett interpreters, the Lovetts work on both sides of the Atlantic, across America and around the world from Ireland to Australia.
Over the years they have presented a range of performances from solo plays to very large casts.
“We’ve worked with a whole bunch of artists over the years, musicians, actors, writers, singers, dancers, visual artists,” Conor Lovett said. “We both came to Beckett’s work as teenagers — the first play Judy ever saw was ‘Waiting for Godot.’ I came more through reading the novels than doing plays. So Beckett has been there with us more or less since we discovered the arts and culture and theater ourselves.”
“From early on, we tried to do Beckett as often as possible — and we managed that quite well,” he added. “We’ve done 24 Beckett productions and 19 or 20 titles. We specialize in the books rather than his plays. We’ve only done three plays: ‘Waiting for Godot,’ ‘Rockaby' and ‘A Piece of Monologue.’ Everything else has been his prose works.”
“It’s brilliant writing and they’re great stories,” Hegarty Lovett said. “And there was a precedence there for staging them. We started with ‘Molloy,’ and brought it to the Edinburgh Festival in 1998. And we just took off from there.”
“We do a treatment of the text, we look at sections of it,” she added. “We don’t think of it as a theatrical rendition, we don’t set it in any real setting or stage it in a typical way. It’s a live, three-dimensional version of the novel. We work word-for-word from the novel, we don’t adapt text or change lines.”
Besides directing the performances, Hegarty Lovett certainly understands the author’s works more than most. Last year she completed a doctorate on staging Beckett’s prose at Reading University, the seat of Beckett studies in Europe.
Beckett’s writing is very visual, she said, both in his prose and plays. “That kind of visual element works very well and very strongly within a theatrical context; when you’re speaking, those images are very present.”
Most people know the prolific writer first and foremost as a playwright; but, as Conor Lovett explained, he had written six full length novels, five of them published, before he ever considered writing a play. “So it’s not so much that he brought his ability as a playwright to the novels, but in fact the reverse is the case,” he said.
Editing the stories for the stage requires careful judgement and skill, but, fortunately, plot isn’t of huge importance in any of these novels, Hegarty Lovett said.
“‘Malloy’ is essentially quite a circular story, it’s mostly the inner machinations and thought processes of an individual character. It’s not terribly important where you start or end," she said.
“In ‘Malone Dies’,” Conor Lovett added, “we are presented with the character of Malone who is lying on his deathbed, passing the time by telling himself stories. But they don’t go very well and he keeps abandoning them.
“‘The Unnamable’ presents with a voice saying, who am I now, and what shall I speak of now, and where is this all going anyway? That’s pretty much the starting point for what becomes the most beautiful inquiry into what it is to have a consciousness. It is a meditation on what it is to be conscious.”
With those last two titles, he added, “we began at the beginning and ended at the end, but obviously we left out loads.”
It’s not like rewriting a novel into a play.
“Most of the novels are written in the first person, they lend themselves to being spoken aloud to an audience as though the speaker was having an uninterrupted conversation," he said.
They were invited to perform by Hudson Hall Executive Director Tambra Dillon, who spent five years on the Emerald Isle managing cultural properties and working closely with the artistic community.”
“I met them when I lived in Ireland, and I’ve seen numerous shows of their work,” Dillon said by phone. “I just think they’re phenomenal.”
“It’s the highest quality, it’s acting you rarely get to see, even on some of the best stages,” she added. “It’s so beautifully and so simply performed, theater at its purest. Conor is such an exceptional actor, and Judy is a very subtle director.”
The three-part performance runs for three hours with an intermission.
It’s not the first time this production has been seen along the Hudson River. In 2006, Conor Lovett performed “The Beckett Trilogy” and other prose monologues at Bard College’s Fisher Center for the school’s “Beckett Centenary at Bard.” It was a big success, Dillon recalled. They also appeared several times at Lincoln Center’s White Light Festival, she noted.
People who live in Hudson were either born there or are New York City expats, Dillon said.
“We are fortunate to have a really sophisticated audience that craves high level culture. Quite a few audience members saw ‘Moby Dick’ and are returning because they really appreciate the quality of work Gare St. Lazare presents," she said. “Coming out of the pandemic, there’s something about Beckett that seems to make sense to me. It’s incredibly amazing theater done in a very simple way that we can afford. Gare St. Lazare is simple, small and excellent.”
