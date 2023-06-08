Berkshire Museum's 'Romance & Nature: Art of the Hudson River School' highlights works from its permanent collection

PITTSFIELD — An Indigenous American perches on the rocky terrain on the banks of Staten Island as he watches a tall ship approach the shore in Edward Moran’s “Henrick Hudson Entering New York Harbor, Sept. 11, 1609.”
This romanticized arrival of European settlers at the south end of Staten Island features bucolic blue skies, pristine waters and untamed land, conditions that were no longer common in New York City in 1892 when Moran put brush to canvas. By then, the Industrial Revolution had reached America, bringing with it smog, polluted waters and deforestation.
Moran’s painting aimed to remind viewers of what the landscape looked like prior to the arrival of European settlers and what it could look like again, a trademark of painters associated early on with the Hudson River School, a group of artists who painted romanticized landscapes of the Hudson Valley and the Catskill, Adirondack, and White mountains. A second generation of painters associated with the movement painted other locales in New England, the American West and South America.
As the Berkshire Museum looks back on its 120-year history, a new exhibit shines a spotlight on the permanent collection’s Hudson River School paintings — works by Albert Bierstadt, Ralph Albert Blakelock, Asher Brown Durand, Thomas Hill, George Inness, Edward Moran, Thomas Moran, Arthur Parton and A.H. Wenzler. The show, “Romance and Nature: Art of the Hudson River School,” on view through Oct. 1, also includes a collection of John James Audubon lithographs featuring illustrations of American woodland creatures — racoons, groundhogs, badgers, field mice and more.
“It’s really a romanticization of America,” Jesse Kowalski, chief curator, said of the continued draw of the Hudson River School artists. “It wasn’t realistic, but neither were the Audubon pieces. They’re not photographic style. But for a lot of people at this time, this was how they viewed the American West. It was through these paintings.”
A DISCOVERY
Freshly returned from conservation at The Williamstown + Atlanta Conservation Center, “Henrick Hudson Entering New York Harbor, Sept. 11, 1609,” came back with more than just a refreshed look.
“When the conservators were cleaning the painting, they had some questions about the paint layers,” Kowalski said. “They X-rayed the painting and found another painting underneath. It’s of a group of people at a harbor in New York City. It’s a really great image and really interesting to see, since Moran wasn’t known for doing images with groups of people.”
WORKS ON VIEW
Included in the show is a stunning oil painting, “View of Great Barrington,” painted by Wenzler in in 1849, as well as three paintings — Bierstadt’s “Connecticut River Valley, Claremont, N.H.,” Blakelok’s “Rocky Mountains,” and Inness’ “Mountain Landscape: The Artist at Work (Leeds in the Catskills with the artist sketching” — all which had been selected for deaccessioning and public auction in 2017. The paintings were spared from the auction block after 22 of the 40 works selected for sale raised $53.25 million, just $1.75 million shy of the amount allowed to be raised by the Supreme Judicial Court order that April.
Among the items sold at auction were three Hudson River school paintings (Bierstadt’s “Giant Redwood Trees of California,” Church’s “Valley of Santa Ysabel, New Granada,” and Thomas Moran’s “The Last Arrow”) and two Norman Rockwell paintings, “Blacksmith’s Boy — Heel and Toe (Shaftsbury Blacksmith Shop)” and “Shuffleton’s Barbershop.”
“Both [Executive Director] Kim [Tomio Bush] and I are new here. We see this as an opportunity for a fresh start,” Kowalski said when asked about the decision to highlight a collection many community members deemed untouchable, as the majority of the works were purchased by museum founder Zenas Crane and his family.
“At the time of the sale, I was with the Norman Rockwell Museum and we were looking at it from a certain perspective,” Kowalski continued. “But coming here and learning about what was going on behind the scenes, I believe the reasons for the sale were not relayed properly. [The administration at the time] should have said that if this doesn’t happen, this museum won’t be here in six years and all this art work won’t be here, it will be in other collections, sold off.
“At the time, they couldn’t display the Rockwell paintings because when it rained, water ran down the walls. The paintings had to be kept in storage for insurance purposes. The sale could have been handled better.”
Highlighting the works, he said, feels right, especially at a time when the museum is celebrating its history — both bad and good. He said the museum isn’t shying away from the sale, which will be addressed in the third part of a three-part exhibition on the museum’s history.
“Using the words ‘monetize the collection’ was not a good choice. They should have been clear that they were trying to save this museum,” Kowalski said.
ON VIEW
What: "Romance & Nature: Art of the Hudson River School"
Where: Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield
On view: Through Oct. 1
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday
Information and tickets: 413-443-7171, berkshiremuseum.org