Artist Hunt Slonem's fluffle of bunnies fills North Adams gallery with vibrant colors

Whimsical. Luminous. Fantastical. Bright and beautiful. Iconic. Dapper. Genius. Cult favorite. Lover of chaos. The last true Southern Gothic. Bird Obsessive.
Hunt Slonem has been called many things. He is many things — artist, sculptor, designer. Most recently, he is a Berkshire homeowner. But not the ordinary kind. The kind who owns a castle — Searles Castle, in Great Barrington, or rather Kellogg Terrace, as it was originally called.
On a recent Saturday, Slonem is in North Adams, at Eckert Fine Art, where gallerist Jane Eckert is hosting the opening of his exhibition, "Gate Keeper: The Art of Hunt Slonem." He is seated in the center of the gallery, speaking intimately with guests, preparing to sign books.
The gallery is filled with his paintings of rabbits, bitsy bunnies, made with heavy black brush strokes on canvases painted in a variety of colors in a variety of shades — pink, blue, yellow, white, orange, purple and more — some in huge, Victorian-era frames.
A fluffle of bunnies curiously, intently, peer out of "Blue Diamond Dust (Tanglewood), 2021," a 72-by-84-inch canvas that twinkles as you walk past. There's actual diamond dust in the paint.
Slonem was originally known for his paintings of birds — cockatiels, macaws, toucans, peacocks, anything bright and showy. He has lived with 60 birds, or more, at a time. He also is known for his paintings of Abraham Lincoln. There are a few paintings of birds and butterflies on the walls of Eckert Fine Arts, but there are mostly bunnies. It's the bunnies that are, now, his major muse.
His inspiration is no secret. Read almost any interview with the artist (or catch his conversation with Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan on Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York," season 11, episode 8) and you'll learn that, partially, he was inspired by the Chinese zodiac — he was eating dinner, looked down and realized he was born in the Year of the Rabbit. Later, one of his psychics, I've read, told him that rabbits would take him places nothing else could.
Somehow, that story just makes sense. The art makes sense. It is somehow soothing, despite the bright colors, perhaps because of the repetition of form, of bunnies.
The people attending the opening are as eclectic as Slonem is. There’s a mix of collectors and admirers. There’s Corrine Warner, 91, from Williamstown, a fashionista wearing Yohji Yamamoto, Ralph Lauren, Survival of the Fashionest and Off-White. She’s there with her daughter, a former magazine editor, who’s in town from LA. Mover and shaker Bobbi Koz Paley, of Balco and Artist Assets, is on hand, as is Ellen Beck, Berkshire Theatre Group's executive director of development, as well as Matthew Larkin and Elaine Grant of Grant Larkin and later, Jennifer Trainer Thompson, director of Hancock Shaker Village.
When it's my turn to sit with him, Slonem does not talk to me about his artwork, despite us being in a room filled with it. Instead we spend the next 20 minutes talking about the palatial estates he has saved, has restored, calls home.
Slonem sits across from me, scrolling through images on his phone. He pulls up a black-and-white image of columns and a banister that once graced the stairwell of Kellogg Terrace.
He's having a new bannister carved, he says.
"Have you seen 'Beautiful Creatures?' The house that Jeremy Irons lives in, that's my house, Lakeside Mansion," he says, referring to the 2013 fantasy film, in which his Batchelor, La., plantation serves as Ravenwood Manor. More recently, his home, Madewood Mansion, in Napoleonville, La., was used for Sophia Coppola's "Beguiled." He also owns Albania Mansion in Jeanerette, La., and the Scranton Armory, in Scranton, Penn.
He has a passion for old mansions, restoring them, and for antique furniture, which he also restores.
I sneak in a question about his art, asking, to confirm that he began painting in the 1970s. "I started painting at 2," he says. "But yes, officially, I've been painting for 50 years."
Our time is up. The next guest sits, gets their books signed. I admire the art, contemplating the calmness of those bunnies, who in real life can sit still for hours, only their noses twitching, on occasion.
And then, right before the end of the night, Dorinda Medley, our own Berkshire housewife appears, looking as lovely as ever.