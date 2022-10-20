GREAT BARRINGTON — Renegade. Subversive. Iconoclast. Dissenter. Lenny Bruce was all those things.
In a colorful career that spanned the very late '40s to the mid-’60s, Bruce was in and out of trouble with the law chiefly for his liberal use of profanity and subject matter that attacked the icons of American culture, especially organized religion. On Aug. 3, 1966, he was found naked, slumped on a toilet in his Hollywood Hills home, dead of an apparent heroin overdose, two months shy of his 41st birthday.
Indeed, when first we see Bruce in actor-writer Ronnie Marmo’s harrowing, brilliantly acted one-man show, “I’m Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce” — performed recently at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center — he is slumped on that toilet, naked, awash in a dim twilight purple light. He eventually stirs, rises discreetly from the toilet, moves across the Mahaiwe stage gathering and putting on scattered items of clothing as he begins a narrative that is drawn chiefly from Bruce’s autobiography, “How to Talk Dirty and Influence People.”
There are healthy doses of Bruce’s routines as well as material drawn from court documents of Bruce’s appearances, chiefly in the 1964 obscenity case levied against him by the State of New York on charges filed after a performance at Cafe Au Go Go in New York’s Greenwich Village.
To a degree, the linchpins of Marmo’s narrative are Bruce’s relationship with his mother, Sally Mar, who was responsible for her son’s introduction to show business; a showgirl-stripper named Honey Harlow, whom he met and married in Baltimore in 1951. They divorced six years later.
Marmo’s Bruce spends a fair chunk of time on Honey — whom he describes as “a composite of the Virgin Mary and a $500 a night whore.” She was the love of his life, even after their divorce. They had a child, a daughter, Kitty Bruce, who lived with her grandmother when Bruce, who had been granted custody in the divorce because of Honey's problems with marijuana possession, was in a hospital for drug rehab.
“Kitty had a turbulent life,” Bruce says. “She ended up becoming one of the most warm, open, funny people I ever knew. No thanks to me of course, but still, I like to take a little credit.”
It is a harrowing, compelling, smartly orchestrated 85-minute experience that spares nothing in its telling.
Marmo’s Bruce is open and candid about his shortcomings, his failures, especially in his often troubled, complicated relationship with Honey. A song/monologue, “All Alone,” tears at the fabric of the personal losses Bruce sustained largely because, no matter the intentions, he is seen as his own worst enemy.
Marmo rips through Bruce’s life and stand-up routines with flawless, all-consuming conviction. It’s not a comfortable journey. There are moments in the show when the houselights come up and Marmo descends from the stage onto the audience floor to deliver routines about divorce, custody, parenting, sex, sexual experiences, preferences directly to audience members. The humor is strong, sharp, meaningful.
Through his career, Bruce was dubbed a “sick comedian” for his profanity and iconoclasm. The sickness was not in Bruce but, as he saw it, a society all around him that was awash in hypocrisy.
For Bruce, the most offensive word in the English language was ”segregation.”
“I’m NOT sick, man. I’m not sick,” a very high Bruce tells a heckler on a night when he is having a particularly difficult time onstage. “The world is sick, and I’m the doctor. I’m a surgeon with a scalpel for false values ... I’m not a comedian ... I’m Lenny Bruce.”
One of his earliest encounters with the law was in a Chicago club, Gate of Horn, where, one night, Bruce, in a routine he called “Religions Incorporated,” took on organized religion and what he saw as its growing corporate profile. “I just wanted people to step back, put aside their beliefs for just a moment and look at the hypocrisies around us,” he tells us. “They’re everywhere .. and nowhere more apparent than with religion and big business.”
“I never meant to shock an audience,” Bruce says to us later on. “I wasn’t looking to reform them. I was just pointing out things the rest of society was too chicken s— to say out loud. That we live in a very hypocritical world. The things we say are not always the things we do. We go left when we wanna go right. We commit wrong when we think we’re doing good.”
Comedy Central lists Bruce third on a list of America's 100 greatest comedians, behind Richard Pryor (No. 1) and George Carlin (No. 2). It is no surprise that their names are among the scores of Bruce-influenced whose names were projected high on the Mahaiwe stage’s rear wall during the final moments of Marmo’s sizzling performance.
I can’t help but wonder, in this highly sensitive day and age, whether Bruce’s voice could get any more of a hearing, literally and figuratively than it did 60 and 70 years ago.
“This country is built on people like me,” a defiant Bruce screams at the New York State judge after he has been convicted on obscenity charges and sentenced to four months on Rikers Island. “No! Don’t you see? You need me!”
THEATER REVIEW
What: “I’m Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce.” Written and performed by Ronnie Marmo. Directed by Joe Mantegna
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 12 Castle St., Great Barrington
When: Oct. 14 and 15
Running time: 1 hour, 25 minutes (no intermission)