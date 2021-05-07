Works created by five French artists are the subject of The Clark Art Institute's "A Change in the Light: The Cliché-verre in 19th-Century France," drawn from the "Forty Clichés-verre (Quarante Clichés-Glace)," a portfolio of prints made from a set of original glass plates, printed and released in 1921 by dealer and publisher Maurice Le Garrec. Le Garrec printed 150 portfolios, containing a print from each glass plate, as well as an additional five "special editions," each containing two variant prints of each plate.