<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight
SHAKESPEARE & COMPANY

How has Jacob Ming-Trent become one of the country's foremost classical actors? By embracing the legacy of Tupac Shakur

A scene from Midsummer Night's dream

"When we’re traveling through space and colonizing some planet, we’ll do ‘Midsummer.’ So why do it now? I’m no longer interested in getting productions right," said Jacob Ming-Trent, center, with Madeleine Rose Maggio, right, and Michael F. Toomey, right, in a scene from "Midsummer."

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NILE SCOTT STUDIOS

LENOX — Three decades ago, when Jacob Ming-Trent spoke Shakespeare's words in an acting class, he found himself suddenly able to access emotions he'd felt as a young Black man in America.

Modal

Aaron Simon Gross can be reached at agross@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all