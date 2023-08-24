How has Jacob Ming-Trent become one of the country's foremost classical actors? By embracing the legacy of Tupac Shakur

LENOX — Three decades ago, when Jacob Ming-Trent spoke Shakespeare's words in an acting class, he found himself suddenly able to access emotions he'd felt as a young Black man in America.
spotlight
SHAKESPEARE & COMPANY
LENOX — Three decades ago, when Jacob Ming-Trent spoke Shakespeare's words in an acting class, he found himself suddenly able to access emotions he'd felt as a young Black man in America.
Aaron Simon Gross can be reached at agross@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.