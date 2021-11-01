Jenny Gersten returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival as interim artistic director; Mandy Greenfield resigns

WILLIAMSTOWN — Jenny Gersten, who helmed the Williamstown Theatre Festival from 2011 to 2014, is once again stepping into the role of artistic director on an interim basis.

Gersten, the first woman to hold the job of artistic director at Williamstown, left the festival in 2014 to take on the role of executive director of the Friends of the High Line in New York City. She also served as associate producer of the Festival from 1996 to 2004. Gersten was succeeded in September 2014 by Mandy Greenfield, who according to a statement released by the WTF board of trustees, resigned in late October.

"As we take this next step toward the future of the Festival, we want to thank Mandy Greenfield for all of the work and support during her time here; and we wish her the best of luck on her next artistic journey," said Jeffrey Johnson, chairman of the WTF board of trustees, in a statement. "With Mandy's resignation, the board is thrilled to welcome Jenny Gersten back to the Festival community. She has a track record of success with the Festival and close relationships with all of our stakeholders.

"After eight years away, she also brings new, dynamic ideas to our organization. This balance will help us remain focused on our mission to be a generative force in American theater by concentrating on new work and reimagined revivals, robust training for emerging theater professionals and engaging a diverse community onstage, offstage and in the audience."

While Gersten will oversee the 2022 theater season, she will remain producer at New York City Center, and also is currently a line producer of "Beetlejuice," which opened on Broadway in April 2019 and is scheduled to reopen in April 2022.

"The opportunity to come back to Williamstown is a genuine honor and, I believe, the right challenge for me at this time in my career," Gersten said in the release. "This is such a meaningful opportunity to address some of valuable and honest feedback already received from the Festival's staff, artists, and the broader Williamstown community, and to continue to listen and absorb. I look forward to being part of the ongoing evolution at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and working with the board, staff and community to imagine a paradigm shift which fosters values to make the theatre a thriving home for artists and audiences for many years to come."

Johnson did not elaborate on the reason for Greenfield's resignation in the statement, the first mention of her leaving the Festival. Greenfield's resignation follows a season that saw a sound crew walk off the set of "Row" as staff and interns decried working conditions and treatment. In September, a Los Angeles Times article reported 75 WTF alumni had, in an eight-page letter, "alleged a pattern of dangerous working conditions, toxic working conditions and demanded changes to the treatment of its young arts workers."

Gersten's interim role, according to the release, will allow the Trustees to execute a thorough nationwide search for a permanent artistic director. Details about the 2022 season will be announced in the first quarter of 2022.

"We have full confidence that Jenny's interim role will help us further our future vision for the Festival and immediately expand on our success. She shares our collective drive and unwavering mission to create equitable and inclusive opportunities for aspiring theater professionals, bring award-winning and thought-provoking works to the stage and grow our program for the years ahead," Johnson said.