From North Street to midtown Manhattan: Jim’s House of Shoes finds new life on an off-Broadway stage

PITTSFIELD — For half a century, the "Jim’s House of Shoes" sign has hovered above 239 North St., a quintessential image of downtown Pittsfield.

Four years after the store’s closing, those iconic letters are getting an unexpected new life — in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

When Eboni Booth’s play “Primary Trust” opened off-Broadway at Roundabout Theater Company’s Laura Pels Theater on May 25, the Jim's House of Shoes signage was center stage.

In the production's scenic design, seven buildings are visible; one of them is modeled after the iconic Pittsfield shoestore's fading facade still present on North Street today.

“I was really responding to it aesthetically,” said Marsha Ginsberg, the play’s scenic designer, who grew up in Egremont and still visits the Berkshires often.

When she photographed the sign, the letters in "house" were gone, leaving a shadow of what once was there.

“It’s almost like the building was already doing what I wanted my buildings in this set to do,” she said. “It had this feeling of being emptied out and not quite deserted, but with this history of vibrancy.”

In her design process, Ginsberg took photographs of buildings she passed that evoked the play. She captured about 25 building images before she and her collaborators whittled down to the seven used onstage. The House of Shoes sign, however, she always knew would make the final cut.

“The signage was so beautiful, and it had those storefront windows that were empty. There’s this really great mural in one of the windows that I ended up putting in the set,” she said. “You only see it if you’re at an extreme sight line.”

While Jim's House of Shoes is the most identifiable, every building used in the production is from the Berkshires or Hudson River Valley. Another building in the set comes from Pittsfield's Tyler Street, and one is adapted from The Hillsdale General Store.

“Primary Trust,” set in the fictional town of Cranberry, N.Y., follows Kenneth, who must say goodbye to the bookstore he’s worked at for 20 years. In many ways, it's about how one must recalibrate their life when a storied local business closes.

And Ginsberg knows that Jim’s House of Shoes met a similar fate just a few years ago.

When the business closed in 2019, residents said goodbye to a business that had long been a staple of their community.

“We became like a family,” said Marc Abecassis, who closed shop because he was retiring. “We knew our customers from 1946 and they stayed with us.”

Originally called Jim’s Workingman Store, the shop moved to North Street in 1967, when it was renamed Jim’s House of Shoes; it had been at its location by the Hotel on North since 1977.

When it closed, Eagle reader Donna McClelland wrote from Florida to share, “Things come and go throughout our lives, but Jim’s was one of those very few constants I will always remember.”

“You don’t see that touch anymore, where customers stay with you for a lifetime," Abecassis said. "We were part of the community.”

And audience members with Berkshire roots have been ecstatic to see the awning onstage.

After seeing the show, Ginsberg’s friend texted her, simply: “Jim’s House of Shoes!!!”

Audiences have just a couple of weeks, before the play closes July 2, to get one last look at those letters.

“It’s very touching to be up there,” Abecassis said. “It’s like we’re representing the Berkshires through that play.”