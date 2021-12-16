Artist Joe Wheaton's projections light up Hancock Shaker Village

PITTSFIELD — An enormous red hen, two stories high, ambles across the high stone walls of Hancock Shaker Village’s historic Round Stone Barn. Part of the intricate, atmospheric light installation “Luminous Wonder,” it joins images of Shaker artifacts, architecture, farm life and culture — commingled with color — projected at five locations throughout the village.

If You Go What: Hancock Holiday Nights Where: Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, Dec. 16-20 and 27-29. Admission: $20, adults; $10, ages 6 to 18; and free for 5 and under. Tickets are not required for ages 2 and under. Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required. Entrance to the Village is ticketed in 15-minute increments. Tickets and information: 413-443-0188, hancockshakervillage.org/events/hancock-holiday-nights

During “Hancock Holiday Nights,” running Thursday to Sunday evenings through Dec. 29, ever-changing visuals captured and gathered by Becket artist Joe Wheaton adorn buildings, walls — even a tree.

Wheaton has projected light shows throughout the Berkshires, from fundraiser tents to iconic buildings, including the Colonial Theatre. His artistry has been viewed from California to Thailand, at U.K. food history symposiums and the Peace Corps' 50th anniversary in Washington, D.C.

At the Village, vivid video images are projected inside and outside the Round Stone Barn; in the brick Poultry House gallery space; on the 1910 Barn; and on an apple tree.

A woman singing Shaker songs in a red cape was inspired by a tour, Wheaton said during a recent telephone interview. In the Round Stone Barn, he’s “responding to the architecture.”

“Outside the barn are some very slowly changing colors, inside it’s much more frenetic,” he described. “There are color washes, dots becoming a single color, grids transitioning from one color to another, planes of grids that turn.”

“It’s like the sparkling water on a lake, there’s a lot going on, but it’s a kind of atmosphere in a way. Overall, it’s like a choir.”

His nine home projectors — five inside the Round Stone Barn — are installed in weatherproof boxes equipped with dog house heaters “so they don’t succumb to the cold,” he said. “It’s quite elaborate.”

Wheaton has made videos since age 7 and rented a studio at 12. “[Art] has always been part of my life,” he said.

Born in the Netherlands to academic, art-collecting American parents, Wheaton and his family spent two years in France before settling in Cambridge.

In 1981, following a difficult stint in New York City, Wheaton visited his sister in the Berkshires. “And I stayed. I was 22 and I’ve been here ever since.”

He lived first in Pittsfield, then relocated to the creative enclave of Becket.

Originally a potter, in 1990, Wheaton took a Taconic High School night class and became a sculptor. “[That] same year I met my spouse, Richard,” he recalled.

At 30, he handed his then catering and restaurant business to his business partner “and started welding full time,” creating indoor and outdoor sculptures up to 10 feet tall.

He describes those pieces as “ethereal movement and shadow,” with solid, geometric elements counterbalanced by delicate swoops and extensions influenced by Japanese and Turkish calligraphy.

When a shoulder replacement jeopardized welding heavy materials, in 2007, Wheaton started taking video projection seriously. Exposed to the art form at Nevada’s Burning Man Festival, “I didn’t know what I was looking at. It was fascinating, the technology is just remarkable.”

He purchased a computer program, “and basically taught myself. I still love it — and I’m still welding.”

He mostly uses his own images. “I travel a lot, always with a camera and video, I can shoot 3,000 pictures in a day.” With a library of some 200,000 images, “I’ve never erased a single one — we’re digital hoarders.”

At Hancock Shaker Village, he captured interiors, farm animals and flowers in both video and still photography, incorporating abstract graffiti images when he needed saturated color.

The 1910 Barn projection, he noted, ”is all historic imagery from the archives and collections of objects scrolling by.”

Wheaton refines his looped sequences continuously. “I have a projection on a tree with no leaves that has been challenging because the light goes through it. So every night I nibble away on that.”

“Usually my stuff is up for a day, and I do it live,” he explained. “This work is better for having had time to reflect on it. I can stand out in a dark field in this beautiful place and just think about what it is I’m seeing.”

“The village is magical at the holiday time,” said HSV director Jennifer Trainer Thompson during a phone interview. “It’s a very special place at night, especially when the stars come out.”

“With its soaring majesty, the barn feels like a cathedral. The music is Gregorian Chants, with sheep, cows and donkeys down below,” she said. “It’s completely immersive, you’re totally wrapped up in this moving light show.”

“The Poultry House is decked out as a Shaker Christmas, with music as well as visuals,” she noted.

Artists, she said, “can help us see the Shakers through a contemporary lens. One of my goals has been to present [the Village] in a new light. This certainly does that.”

Wheaton added, “It’s very moving and beautiful. I wanted to celebrate what [the Shakers] created. I’ve laid a blanket of color over it.

“Enjoy it like you would any piece of music. It’s not going to tell you a story — or maybe it will. Take it in.”