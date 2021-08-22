LENOX — Tanglewood's weekend has turned out to be a wash. Today's scheduled performance with Judy Collins and Richard Thompson has been postponed, according to the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
"Out of an abundance of caution, due to the rare occurrence of a tropical storm in our region, today's performance with Judy Collins and Richard Thompson with special guest Jesse Colin Young has been postponed," a press release said.
Brandi Carlile’s performance that was scheduled for Saturday evening was postponed due to illness.
According to the BSO, ticket holders do not need to take any action.
"Current ticket(s) will be valid for the postponed date in 2022. Please stay tuned for more details."
To discuss a credit or refund, patrons are asked to email tickets@bso.org.
"We truly appreciate your support and thank you for your understanding."