Julianne Boyd announces retirement from Barrington Stage Company

PITTSFIELD — Julianne Boyd, founder and artistic director of Barrington Stage Company, has announced plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season.
The Board of Trustees, according to a statement, is conducting a national search for her successor, who will assume leadership in the fall of 2022.
“Seeing Barrington Stage Company grow from humble beginnings to the vibrant institution it has become has been one of the greatest joys in my life,” said Boyd in the statement. “I am proud of all we have accomplished — from producing innovative revivals to serving as an incubator of bold and challenging new plays and musicals. And just as important to me is the work we have done in the community, both in our educational programs and our productions — they have made a difference in the lives of youth and adults in Pittsfield and the larger Berkshire community. However, theaters need new blood, and after 27 years at the helm, I am ready — and excited — to support the next artistic director and the new era BSC will enter."
Boyd founded BSC in 1995, with the company originally performing in a high school in Sheffield. BSC staged several award-winning shows in its early seasons, including a production of "Cabaret" that moved to Boston for an extended run.
“Julie’s imprint on the city of Pittsfield and Berkshire County is part of her extraordinary legacy," said Marita Glodt, president of the Board of Trustees. "Her commitment to community and the arts has been instrumental in shaping the Berkshires as a destination. The theater has flourished under her inspired leadership. We look forward to the 2022 season with Julie and to welcoming the next artistic director to launch 2023 at Barrington Stage.”
In 2004, the theater achieved national recognition for "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," which originally workshopped and premiered in the high school’s cafeteria, as well as a critically acclaimed production of "Follies" that was staged in the auditorium.
In 2005, Boyd led the company to purchase a dilapidated former vaudeville house in Pittsfield. After a year of renovations, BSC opened the venue as a state-of-the-art theater where such hits as "On the Town," "The Pirates of Penzance," and the world premiere of "American Son," have played.
In 2009, BSC rented a former VFW building in Pittsfield for the company’s Stage 2. The building, which was purchased in 2012, is now the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Center where "Freud’s Last Session," "Southern Comfort," "Dr. Ruth All the Way" (later retitled "Becoming Dr. Ruth") and "The Chinese Lady" (soon to be seen at the Public Theatre) had their world premieres.
Under Boyd’s leadership, BSC has produced 41 world premieres, 17 of which have moved on to New York or major regional theater productions, including three on Broadway and 10 Off Broadway.
Boyd has created several educational programs and initiatives at BSC, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, a program for underserved youth, which received a national award from the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities; the Musical Theatre Lab, to help young artists develop and create new musicals; the 10x10 New Play festival, now in its 11th season; and the Musical Theatre Conservatory, training pre-professionals for careers in musical theater.