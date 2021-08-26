PITTSFIELD — It’s been five years since wife-and-husband actors Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat last appeared on a Berkshire Theatre Group stage. They co-starred in Nick Payne’s two-character play “Constellations” at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre. It was their third BTG show in as many successive summers. They had previously appeared in the musicals “A Little Night Music” (2014) and “Bells Are Ringing” (2015) at BTG’s Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.
Saturday night the couple returns to the Colonial — this time in the Big Tent in the theater’s parking lot. They’ll be all dressed up and ready to perform in a personal revue, “Dressed Up Again,” featuring some of Baldwin and Rowat’s favorite songs by Broadway masters Cole Porter, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Lowe, Stephen Sondheim, Frank Loesser, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, and Jason Robert Brown, among others. The show starts at 7 p.m.
“We’ve done this show before, only once,” Baldwin said in a joint telephone interview with her husband from the New Jersey home they share with their 10-year-old son, Colin James. “We thought this would be a logical and fun way to perform together again.”
“Dressed Up Again” is a compilation not only of Broadway favorites but also songs, particularly duets, from shows they’d like to do together.
It’s a way for the couple to celebrate returning to the stage, to live performance, after 18 months in COVID-19 lockdown.
“After a year and a half with the family in lockdown and 15 years together [as a married couple] we wanted to do something that was personal and possible,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin and Rowat met in 2003 in production of the musical “1776” in Washington, D.C. Rowat was playing Richard Henry Lee; Baldwin was playing Martha Jefferson. They were married two years later on Oct. 2, 2005. They have since fashioned successful careers on Broadway — they have 14 Broadway credits between them — as well as off-Broadway, national tours and regional theaters.
Baldwin is a two-time Tony Award nominee — in 2017 for her performance as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler and then Bernadette Peters in the revival of “Hello, Dolly!” and for her starring role in the 2009 Broadway revival of “Finian’s Rainbow.”
Rowat’s Broadway credits include “Mamma Mia!” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Dracula,” the 2017 revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower,” and “Guys and Dolls.”
Rowat laughs when he says Saturday’s concert is a perfectly appropriate way to come out of his “closet.” He is referring to the padded recording studio he has built for himself at home where he has spent the better part of the COVID-19 shutdown doing audiobook narrations. It’s something he’s been doing ever since he and Baldwin and their son moved across the Hudson River from New York to New Jersey.
“With the lockdown,” Rowat said, “my work went through the roof. I’ve been recording (just about) every day. It’s kept me motivated and given me purpose.”
Baldwin has been spending a big chunk of her time raising money for, and promoting the work of Maestra Music, Inc., founded in 2017 by American composer Georgia Stitt to provide, according to the mission statement on its website, “support, visibility, and community to the women who make the music in the musical theater industry.”
As part of her work for Maestra, Baldwin produced and directed a fund-raiser. “It saved my sanity,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin also was active on Zoom, teaching and also performing what she called “little concerts.” She also shot a TV show for Zoom.
Following “Dressed Up Again,” Baldwin will head to her hometown, Milwaukee, to visit her high school and perform in a live concert that will be video captured celebrating the city. She also has a role in a new Disney+ series, “Just Beyond,” coming in October.
For Rowat, it’s back to his “padded closet” for more audiobook narrations and he has been cast in a series of mini-drama podcasts which will, he said, “allow me to flex my acting muscles.”
Meanwhile, it’s vocal muscles that will be flexed Saturday in an evening Rowat describes as up-tempo and fun.
“We thought people could use a laugh and a smile,” he said.
His primary concern?
“After 18 months wearing country clothes, I was wondering whether my classy clothes would fit,” he said. Then, after a perfectly timed beat, “They do.”