WAM Theatre co-founder Kristen van Ginhoven will step down from role as producing artistic director in December

LENOX — Kristen van Ginhoven will be stepping down as producing artistic director of WAM Theatre in December after 14 years at the helm.
Her production of Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge will be the last show she is directing for WAM while still the theater's artistic leader.
WAM officials are hoping to have a successor in place by January 2024 following a national search.
“Co-founding WAM Theatre and contributing to its growth has been the most meaningful experience of my professional life thus far,” van Ginhoven said in a prepared statement released Tuesday.
“From our humble beginnings in 2010 to nurturing WAM to a place where I know I can step aside and it is 100% ready to fly into the next phase of impact without me is such an accomplishment — for us all!”
During an informal conversation, van Ginhoven said this is a decision she’s been considering for some time and comes after a series of discussions with her board of trustees and with managing director Molly Merrihew.
“I feel this is the right time,” van Ginhoven said.
Other than directing a completely different production of “What the Constitution Means to Me” in the fall for theREP in Albany, N.Y., van Ginhoven said her future plans are uncertain.
A dual Canadian/American citizen, van Ginhoven has directed plays at Berkshire Theatre Group, Barrington Stage Company, Chester Theatre Company, Dorset (Vt.) Theatre Festival, Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls, N.Y., Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and Dallas Theatre Center.
She was an assistant director at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival of Canada and the Huntington Theatre in Boston. Van Ginhoven trained at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and Emerson College in Boston.
Van Ginhoven was honored by the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association in 2017 with the Larry Murray Award, presented to “a person or theater project that advances social, political or community issues in Berkshire County.”
“Kristen is an incredible visionary who has built a vibrant community of support,” Merrihew said in a news release. “WAM was started in a recession, we have weathered [so far!] a pandemic, and overcome many other organizational transitions. WAM is known for thriving during change, and this pivotal moment creates an opportunity of growth for our organization.”
“Our board and team have gone into this succession process with eyes wide open, and we’ve had the benefit of creating a thoughtful and strategic transition timeline. During this transition, we continue to be guided by WAM’s art-activist mission and organizational values.”
Van Ginhoven and Leigh Strimbeck co-founded WAM Theatre in 2010 “with a mission to use arts as activism with a focus on gender equity, in particular, creating opportunities for people who identify as women and girls.” The Lenox-based theater’s acronym — WAM — stands for “where arts and activism meet.”
A portion of the proceeds from each of WAM’s mainstage productions is donated to an organization that is committed “to taking on such issues as girl's education, domestic violence, teen pregnancy prevention, electing women politicians, healing circles for Indigenous women, access to reproductive care, advocating for reproductive rights and care for our women veterans.”
In the past 14 years, WAM reportedly has donated more than $85,000 to over 25 sister organizations.