“I feel like everything, I’ve been allowed, invited and entrusted to do over my professional life, all of it, has prepared me for this,” said Kristy Edmunds, newly appointed director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts.

Edmunds, who assumed the role of director in early October, had recently arrived in North Adams from Los Angeles.

“This is my first day here,” she told this reporter during an interview on Oct. 21 in the events space of B6:The Robert W. Wilson building. She’s currently splitting her time between the two cities.

“This is the kind of job that asks you to use your whole self, not one particular part of you that’s particularly adept at something, but your whole self. What a gift.”

Prior to becoming the director of Mass MoCA, Edmunds was the executive and artistic director of UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance.

Quote This is the kind of job that asks you to use your whole self, not one particular part of you that's particularly adept at something, but your whole self. What a gift. Kristy Edmunds, director of Mass MoCA

Previously, she was founding executive and artistic director of the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art in Portland, Ore., and artistic director of the Melbourne International Arts Festival, and served as a consulting artistic director for the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

“When I ended up saying yes to here, there was a discussion [with the Mass MoCA board of trustees] that I would be able to see through, out of loyalty and commitment, some of the initiatives in Los Angeles that still need my hands on it. And my kids won’t move here for a while, so I’ll be back and forth. [The board] recognized for me that you can’t have integrity moving forward if you leave things undone,” she said.

Making sure the move was right for not just her, but for her wife, dancer and choreographer Ros Warby, and two sons, as well, was a big priority for Edmunds.

“My younger son said even if you don’t get this job we have to move here. I feel free here. What he was seeing was not only the absence of urban grid lines and traffic, but children riding their bikes freely, families getting ice cream … There’s something about this other way and he picked up on that immediately,” she said.

“And I thought about that too, my kids, my partner. There’s me in the context in the directorship of this remarkable organization and conjoining its effort. But there’s also the people of my family who will come and invest in this region and they all have something to contribute in their own special way. The kids, my partner, everyone felt that match and connection.”

And Edmunds said she’s felt welcome from the day it was announced she had accepted the position as director.

“When I was announced, all these different artists [I have] relationships [with] were sending me notes because they have a history here and they have a history with me,” she said. “I feel like I’m coming home to a place I’ve never lived. Aren’t I just lucky?”

During the interview, Edmunds answered several of our questions about her career and what the future holds for Mass MoCA. Her answers, lightly edited for length, follow:

QMass MoCA has been here for over two decades, yet there are still some community members who have never stepped foot in the museum, who still ask, “What can Mass MoCA do for me?” How will you answer that question?

AWhen I was out here during the summer, I spent a lot of time talking with people in antique shops, in bookstores, on small farms. I’d ask, “Hey, what do you think of Mass MoCA?” It felt to me, especially with the older generation from North Adams and what not, there was this sense [about Mass MoCA] of something that seemed completely impossible or irrational or hairbrained turned into something they can be proud of. Maybe that’s what it can do, is to re-instill a sense of “look at what we have in our town;” that kind of relationship. Who knows? But, it was really evident to me, that everyone had a story to tell about it. Even being able to have something to tell a story about, in your town, is more than not having a story to tell.

QYou have a really impressive resume that has taken you to Portland, to Melbourne, Australia, to New York City, to Los Angeles. What attracted you to North Adams?

AObviously, Mass MoCA. But also, the Berkshire region, Massachusetts and New England itself, which I’ve been to back and forth, many times over the years.

In the context of my resume, you usually don’t start a resume until your out of college or whatever, but for me, the life I led prior was also one of growing up in a series of smaller communities. We moved a lot, specifically in the Pacific Northwest, where my exposure to the arts was going to be from the farmers market and my mother’s pottery or the local weaver or the quiltmakers and the crafts and artisan folks.

I grew up in the Pacific Northwest region; if you’re not thinking about Seattle and Portland, the urban centers, there’s land and place and towns and people and industry and agriculture. I was around those sensibilities and those invisible but special places as I grew up … I have an abiding gratitude that my parents, my mom, my grandmother, my uncle who would take me to see art things when it was around and available. For me, it opened a world that I couldn’t possibly have known from the context of my life condition at that time. It inspired me to find my way in the world differently. Later in my life, we moved to Minneapolis and that was the first time in my life I had been in a larger city, as it were and the Walker Art Museum was there and the Guthrie Theater was there and the Chanhassen Children’s Theater was there. In my then fifth-, sixth-, seventh-grade life, I was then exposed to a world of ideas that were also abstract, modern or unusual or confusing or confronting but fascinating. And so, in a weird way, what I’m trying to say, prior to what has my become my career path, I was given the gift of being inspired by a world of possibilities that I would not have been able to find had I not had encounters with art and artists in earlier chapters, which were well and truly outside the urban hotbeds of cosmopolitan thought. And yet, I could feel that I also belonged.

Q You’re coming into Mass MoCA with the unique opportunity to not have to build the museum, as Joe Thompson did that for the last 32 years. What does that open up for you? What do you want to do more of?

AThanks Joe! Thanks Board! Thanks Tom! Thanks Jennifer! Thanks mayors and governors, all you all.

I think anyone who reads some of this, [can understand] the inspiration and gratitude that I feel for others that built the bones and the musculature of what this is as an organization. It’s that saying, if you are standing on the shoulders of giants, you can see far. So, it’s like that. I’m coming in at a time when the next chapter of creative evolution can start to be pondered, thought through, evolved — which is a very different thing than just driving the hamster wheel of trying to make a building turn into an art space or a community care about what might be possible from what had been left behind, from Sprague. That is a different kind of intelligence, effort, passion, drive, duty of care, if you will. I’m grateful that it happened.

I’m deeply grateful and honored to be bestowed with this next chapter of leadership, conjoining a staff, some of which have worked here since the beginning when Joe was here, in the early, early days, some of them have only been here for about four months and everybody has a belly full of dreams and aspirations and contributions to make. And I’m excited I get to conjoin them, let alone the town, the region, and Mass MoCA has a really important place in the art world nationally and internationally. It’s this place of wonder and discovery and making and that can be from the most small, most sublime thing to the largest thing an artist can imagine ever making.

What will I begin to ponder bringing in? To me, its the effort it would have taken to drive the constant resuscitation of these older buildings and finding artists and content and making more and more place, from what was abandoned at that point and there’s still lots to be done with the physical plant, overtime. But right now, it’s really, for me, about listening and learning and being super curious and using an outsider’s vantage point to ask lots and lots of questions so I can put them into my being and then collaborate on the decisions on “where to from here.” … We’re in a time of how to recover from a recession, economically, along with the energy it takes to keep going. I get to be part of a rejuvenation from this chapter. Obviously, there’s a great deal of awareness — across the whole country was shaken to an awakeness on the movement for Black Lives, at looking at inequities, all of these kinds of things that you kind of go, that too is a chance because we’ve learned different ways to find access, belonging and really important stories, voices, ways of being that conjoin in an institution like this in beautiful ways.

QWe have seen what the pandemic has done to arts and culture spaces around the country and that so many of those places are on the precipice of not coming back or have closed. How do you look forward? Is fundraising, lots of fundraising in the future?

AMass MoCA, in its founding origin all the way to this point has literally been in the process of opening and expanding and that is its own particular hamster wheel of profound energy to make all of those things happen. What I’m looking at is, with this openness, with all this expanse that has been achieved, how do we sustain it? How do we deepen? How do we look after the people who keep the lights on? How do we look after parts of the town that are affected by it? How do we look after the artists who are also in their process of recovery? A lot of performance makers, they have not been in a studio rehearsing with their bodies or their horns for so long that literally it changes you physically. So, how can Mass MoCA be an asset and a resource for rehearsals and the redevelopment of work that might go out on tour. Schools have just reopened in certain ways. How do we relearn how we belong in public together, in public after being isolated and on Zoom for 18 months or more?

When I look at Mass MoCA, we have a chance to relearn how we belong together in interdependent ways with artists, with creativity, with aspirational ideas and not be Pollyanna about where the economy is. We have to be completely committed to creative risk that does not generate economic challenge. And yes, I think fundraising is a really important part of it. And I think one of the really important privileges you have when you have to raise contributed income is — and I think one of the things the pandemic did [is make us realize] we have to look at how fragile the ecology, the economic ecosystem is for the arts in this country — how very fragile it actually it is. The public this time around recognized if we don’t help or contribute, [the arts] isn’t going to be there; we don’t get the chance to take it for granted that it will always be. And so, there’s something beautiful about an organization, about a place like this, at least in my research around the place and around the planet, is [Mass MoCA is] really loved … Oh, I’ve been there, I love that place. What a profound achievement to be loved far and wide. And how that contributes to a sense of belonging and a care of sustainability moving forward. Not about how much, but that we will.

QJoseph Thompson, founding director of Mass MoCA, was here, as director, for over 30 years. That’s unique in today’s world, where most people stay in a position for few years before moving on. Do you have a contract for a set period of time? A set period of time you plan to stay?

AIt’s not a contract, but its the clear and present commitment that you will be, at a minimum, engaged in 7 years plus. It’s an agreement on both sides.

If I’m going to uproot my family, move them here, resettle — you’re not going to do that if you have a contract that busts you out in two years. Nor are they going to invest in leadership, visibility, support and collaborative dreaming of a future if you’re only going to see it through for a couple of years. So, it’s a long-term commitment of one’s life.

As for my mobility, I founded the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art and I was there for over 10 years. I moved to Melbourne Australia (My family are Australians. My kids were born in Australia.) And the position that I had at the Melbourne International Arts Festival [artistic director] by its design is a high rotation job and they do that so that you never have someone staying there for so long that you have a single aesthetic preference over the top of a public national platform. I was asked to stay on longer than any of my predecessors — I stayed in Australia for an additional 4 years. So, I literally made a commitment to that country and its artists for an 8 year period of time. I then came to Los Angeles and I have been there for 10 years. I’m not a skipping stone.

One of the things I believe is when you make a commitment to a place, that is also about how far ahead you can see a usefulness to your presence and your capacity. Where is that usefulness going for what duration of time? You literally make choices to say no to opportunity because its meaningful, it matters and you are driven to see things through. So, I’m at the beginning of that journey here. I could imagine 100 years here from this vantage point. That’s incredible. Its not a closed system. It’s evolving; it’s open, it’s deepening and its growing. There’s a lot that can happen.

QThe annual operating budget of Mass MoCA is $10.5 million (down from $12.5 million prior to the pandemic). How does this compare to budgets you’ve worked with in the past? In your most recent position?

AIt’s comparable, but in a weird way. It’s like comparing an orange to a pineapple. Like when I was running and helping get the Park Avenue Armory off the ground and running in New York City, what goods, services, raw materials, those things have different costs based on where you are at. It’s the same in Los Angeles. In Los Angeles, it’s a different size staff. Here it’s bigger. When I was running the Melbourne International Arts Festival, it was similar. There’s a core team, there’s a much larger staff and then as you’re getting ready for the festival itself, you’re onboarding hundreds of contractors. I’ve never been the type of person whose been a careerist … It’s more of what have I learned, where am I useful, what pulls you towards wanting to be in another kind of context. For me, that’s literally been meaning, purpose, does the organization commit wholeheartedly to the work of artists, to the building of a community and to our cultural literacy and our diversity. I’ve always been in that practice, whether [the organization] is small, starting up or larger with a national or global footprint.