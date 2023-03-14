Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress and Richard Kline to star in Barrington Stage Company's 'Cabaret'

Krysta Rodriguez, who starred as Liza Minnelli in the 2021 Netflix miniseries "Halston," will appear in Barrington Stage Company's upcoming production of "Cabaret" as Sally Bowles. She'll be joined by Alysha Umphress as Fraulein Kost and Richard Kline as Herr Schultz.

"Cabaret," which opens Barrington Stage's 2023 season, runs June 18 to July 8. The production will be directed by Artistic Director Alan Paul, with choreography by Katie Spelman and set design by Wilson Chin.

Rodriguez, who is known for her role as Ana Vargas on NBC's "Smash," was most recently seen on Broadway as Cinderella in "Into the Woods" and Maya in "The Collaboration." Umphress, a BSC associate artist, recently appeared in Barrington Stage's productions of "Who Could Ask for Anything More?" and "Mr. Saturday Night." Kline, who starred as Larry Dallas on "Three's Company,' from 1977 to 1984, has appeared in numerous Broadway productions, including "Waitress,' and was in the first national tour of "Wicked." Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The theatre company also revealed its final production of the 2023 Boyd-Quinson Stage season will be "English" by Sanaz Toossi, running Sept. 27 through Oct. 15. The play, winner of the 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and the 2022 Obie Award for Best New American Play, debuted Off-Broadway in February 2022 at the Linda Gross Theatre in a co-production between Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company.

As previously announced, the Boyd-Quinson Stage season also include a revival of "Blues for an Alabama Sky," by Pearl Cleage, followed by Tony Award-winner William Finn’s "A New Brain," produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival. The musical is co-written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner James Lapine and directed by BSC Associate Artist Joe Calarco.

The St. Germain Stage season opens with the world premiere of "The Happiest Man on Earth," a new play by Mark St. Germain based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Jaku, followed by Mike Lew’s "tiny father." The season concludes with a revival of Brian Friel’s "Faith Healer," directed by Julianne Boyd and starring Christopher Innvar, Mark H. Dold and Gretchen Egolf.

Single tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 413-236-8888 or online at barringtonstageco.org/tickets.