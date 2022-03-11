Take a tour of 97-year-old Laurie Cormier's latest exhibit and hear about his memories of a well-lived life

LENOX — The man in room L32 is waiting at the edge of his bed, his hands folded upon his lap, everything in order, including the remaining hairs on his head, tamed by a soft-bristled brush.
A coffee table book is opened arguably to its most indispensable image. The walls on his side of the room that he shares are fortified with the portraitures of two saints: one who was canonized in 1622, Teresa of Avila, and the other whom he married in 1950, the late Mae (Mercier) Cormier, of Great Barrington.
His name is Laurie Cormier, and he’s prepared to give a full accounting of his 97 years of life, contingent upon two things. Only if you really want to hear about it. Only if you’ll stop him if he’s getting boring.
“You don’t mind me talking?” he asks.
First, there’s this matter of what’s going on out there in the hallway of his place of residence, here at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center. He moved in 14 months ago, following a few falls and a few minor strokes.
Since his arrival, the hallway of the L wing has been transformed into a high-end art gallery of townscapes, landscapes and wildlife scenes.
Those are his artworks lining the walls: prints, mostly, of his intimate and intricately detailed oil paintings, all of which combine to breach the antiseptic efficiency of beeping machinery, food trays and busy staff — artwork that provides a backdrop of beauty and good tidings to those many hushed, emotional hallway huddles on matters of life, death and love.
Over a span of 72 years, Cormier created more than 1,000 such paintings, by his estimate, about a dozen of which are held in the permanent collection of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.
Cupping his hand to his mouth to prevent the news from getting out there, Cormier says of the Kimball Farms hallway collection, “These are not my best.”
He has something else to confide.
“This was not my idea,” he says of the hallway display. (Though he did request that one of the paintings be hung a little higher.)
But maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Cormier has a plan for this curated tour of his years on Earth. Everything in order of importance, beginning with Mae, who chose him to be her man, her friend for life and, though he was born with clubfeet, her dance partner.
“My wife was the prettiest girl in her school, two years in a row,” Cormier says. “There’s her picture right there. She was very beautiful and very, very smart, smarter than I was. She was a good singer. She was a piano player. I was in love with her my whole life, my whole life, and now I’m going to cry.”
Of his eight siblings, only two remain. Of his four children, two have died and one is terminally ill. The fourth is Lynn Browne, of Pittsfield, and she has an arm around her father.
“Dad,” she says, “you made people happy. You created beautiful things for them to look at, and you created beautiful music for them to dance to.”
The hallway art show, she made it happen. And he’s delighted. And the staff is delighted, too.
“The foxes are my favorite,” said an aide named Samantha.
But Cormier is not ready to tour the hallway yet. He’s not quite ready yet to lead the way down to the very end of the hallway, to his favorite print in the Kimball Farm collection.
That beautiful music to which his daughter refers, well, her father was a musician, and he wishes to point out some old photos on the opposite side of the wall in his room, of his days as a bass player in local dance bands.
“You know about the Stanley Club, right?” Cormier says, referring to the social club organized by employees of General Electric.
“That’s me right there,” he said, pointing to a sepia-toned image of a handsome young man in a jacket and tie, with a stand-up bass. There he is, squeezed onto a crowded Pittsfield stage with the other members of the Alan Grieve Orchette.
“It was so much fun, playing with the guys,” he says.
He has two other items of interest that he has prepared to share, both in books. The first is that coffee table book, called "The Berkshires: A Beacon of Beauty, Culture, and Commerce," the centerspread of which contains Cormier’s majestic painting of his adopted city of Pittsfield from the viewpoint of South Mountain facing north, with Mount Greylock stewing in the misty background.
The original painting is about six-feet wide, and he has no clue where it is now. But the painting made it into this beautiful book, and that’s good enough for him.
His daughter remembers him painting it.
“He had a paintbrush in one hand and a magnifying glass in the other,” she says.
He asks to be handed a second book. He flips to a marked page that has a photo of an artist and educator named Jeanne Léger, who, when Cormier was 10 years old, was the first to spot his artistic talent.
He’s a native of New Brunswick, Canada. Did he mention that? Though born in Leominster, in 1924, he was raised by his Canadian parents on their 500-acre farm that’s still in the family.
Léger taught him for free for two years until she ran out of things to teach him, he says. Her parting advice was, “Keep painting,” he recalls. And so he did. He painted straight through to the 1990s.
Cormier was never much of a self-promoter. His occasional art shows were confined to the county, in Albany, N.Y., in Boston, and in New Brunswick, where he and his wife and children would spend their summers. He recalls an art show in New Brunswick years ago.
“They had a book by the entrance, and everybody had to sign in,” he says. “I shook hands with so many people that the next day, my hand was swollen.”
In the Berkshires, plenty of people can recall his contributions to the art world.
“Cormier has mined his past and his surrounding environs to create artworks that reflect the past and showcase the present in a stunning array of color and detail,” said Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, deputy director and chief curator of the Norman Rockwell Museum. “We are honored to preserve and share the work of this talented artist for generations to come.”
He painted on the side as he worked as a machinist, tool maker and mold maker at General Electric and later Marland Mold Inc.; as he ran Enright’s Package Store, taught art and played bass in orchestras and quintets.
“I did so many things,” says Cormier, a man with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “I had such a good, happy life.”
He pauses.
“Are you sure you don’t mind me talking?” he asks again.
At Kimball Farms, Sandra Byrne comes in and gives him a pill embedded in a spoonful of applesauce. She sets him up with a walker with his name on it. It’s time for the curated hallway tour.
He and his six legs lead the way down the hallway, past the image with a tumbledown horse barn. Past the painting of his former home on Roselyn Drive, in Pittsfield. Past the horses at Hancock Shaker Village. Past the children ice skating on a pond. Past the scene of cats by a window, deftly rendered through the gauze of see-through drapes.
Cormier has gone far ahead to the end of the hallway, by the print of a painting that he wants to talk about. It’s the family farm in New Brunswick, circa 1940s. That’s his father and brothers gathering loose hay in the field.
The original painting is at his daughter’s house in Pittsfield, and it’s huge, she says.
The painting is titled “Je me Souviens,” French for “I Remember.”
Indeed, he remembers. The farm, he says, is beside a river in the village of Sainte Marie de Kent. If you were to follow the river downstream for 12 miles, you’d come to the sea. If you were to follow upriver, that’s where salmon would lay their eggs.
He remembers learning to cook from his mother in that house over there. He remembers learning to play the fiddle and performing at square dances. He remembers leaving this place for Western Massachusetts, where he would eventually find himself on a stage at Searles High School playing bass at a dance. A pretty girl named Mae introduced herself.
She chose this man with the mangled feet. They would marry on Nov. 18, 1950, at St. Peter’s Church. They would dazzle on the dancefloor doing the jitterbug.
With Mae, proudly, he would stay put, through careers, through family trips, through art shows and tragedies, and through her dementia in her later years that led to her dying breath on Nov. 7, 2019.
And he’s so thankful for her, for all of it. He’s so thankful he could cry. But instead, he decides he has one final thing to share.
“Do you know what they call me here?” he asks.
He cups his hand to his mouth.
“Handsome,” he says.