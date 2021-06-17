CHATHAM, N.Y. — The Mac-Haydn Theatre, one of the country’s few theatres in-the-round, will reopen its doors for live performances on July 29 after more than a year of closure, bringing summer theatre back to Chatham.
Main Stage musical productions include “Pippin,” “She Loves Me,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Beehive: The ’60s Musical,” and “The World Goes ’Round.” The Mac-Haydn Theatre will also host a series of limited events, including “Exiled: The Evolution of Kurt Weill” and “Still Within The Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt.” Tickets for main stage productions and limited events are $42.
The theatre’s season will run July 29 through October 3 and include five musicals, as well as several limited performances. Tickets go on sale later in June.
Because the season is starting later than usual, programming will run through September with a new performance schedule called “Rep-tember.” Guest artists for limited performances include Broadway artist Elizabeth Ward Land, James Benjamin Rodgers and Laura Helm.
Audience members and staff will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival to the theatre.
“It is incredibly important that, above all else, a safe environment is created for our staff and patrons,” said James Rodgers, managing director, in a news release. “We now feel that the time is right and that we can operate our space safely within the protocols outlined by the CDC.”
To allow for social distancing, an entire section of audience seating has been removed, transforming the theatre into a new space, which will be unique for 2021 as the theatre anticipates returning to full capacity in 2022. “Even with the reconfigured stage, we have still managed to maintain the ‘in-the round’ feel we are famous for,” said producing artistic director John Saudners. “I think our dedicated fans will be especially delighted to see the new space along with the fantastic fall line-up we have scheduled.”
Season at a Glance
Mac-Haydn Theatre
1925 NY-203, Chatham, N.Y.
Main Stage
July 29-Aug. 8: “Pippin”
Aug. 12-Aug. 22: “She Loves Me”
Aug. 26-Sept. 5: “Man of La Mancha”
Sept. 11-Oct. 2: “Beehive: The ’60s Musical”
Sept. 10-Oct. 3: “The World Goes ’Round”
Children’s Theatre
Aug. 20-Aug. 28: “The Most Incredible Thing”
Limited Events
Sept. 1 and 29: “Exiled: The Evolution of Kurt Weill,” by James Benjamin Rodgers.
Aug. 18, Sept. 10 and 17: “Still Within The Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt,” by Elizabeth Ward Land.
Sept. 4, 15, 22 and 29: “Showstoppers,” by Mac-Haydn Company.
Dates TBD: “Touch”
Sept. 15 and 22: “Laura’s at the Helm,” by Laura Helm.
Tickets: $42 for Main Stage productions and special events; $14 for children’s theatre productions. Available in late June.
More information: 518-392-9292; machaydntheatre.org