Mac-Haydn Theatre opens season with 'A Chorus Line'

CHATHAM, N.Y. — The familiar and the unfamiliar, the safe and the not-so-safe, are keeping company this summer at Mac-Haydn Theatre. The 2022 season that begins June 23 with “A Chorus Line” includes such old and new standards as “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The Full Monty” and “Forever Plaid,” and also has room for two musicals, “Next to Normal” and “Urinetown” — both first-timers — that will take Mac-Haydn’s audiences where Mac-Haydn’s audiences have never been.
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.