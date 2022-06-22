<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
MAC-HAYDN 2022 SEASON

Mac-Haydn Theatre opens season with 'A Chorus Line'

Season includes old and new standards, including 'Next to Normal' and 'Urinetown'

dancers on stage

A scene from "The World Goes 'Round," part of the Mac-Haydn Theatre's 2021 season. The company is opening its 2022 season with "A Chorus Line."

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANN KIELBASA

CHATHAM, N.Y. — The familiar and the unfamiliar, the safe and the not-so-safe, are keeping company this summer at Mac-Haydn Theatre. The 2022 season that begins June 23 with “A Chorus Line” includes such old and new standards as “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The Full Monty” and “Forever Plaid,” and also has room for two musicals, “Next to Normal” and “Urinetown” — both first-timers — that will take Mac-Haydn’s audiences where Mac-Haydn’s audiences have never been.

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 

