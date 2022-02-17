<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Mac-Haydn Theatre 2022 season includes 'A Chorus Line,' 'Kiss Me, Kate,' 'Xanadu' and 'Forever Plaid'

Three women perform a musical number

Julia Hajjar, Ashley DeLane Burger and Kiara Hines perform in "Beehive: The '60s Musical" at the Mac-Haydn Theatre's condensed 2021 season. The theater returns will a full seven-show mainstage schedule in June. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANN KIELBASA

CHATHAM, N.Y. — Following a condensed 2021 season, The Mac-Haydn Theatre returns to a full seven-show mainstage schedule beginning June 23 and running through Oct. 2. 

The Mainstage season will feature "A Chorus Line," "Urinetown," "Kiss Me, Kate," "Next to Normal," "The Full Monty," "Xanadu" and "Forever Plaid."

"After last year's successful reopening and thrilling season, I just can't wait to get back to work again," said John Saunders, producing artistic director, in a release. "This summer, I am so excited to be offering even more new and fresh shows, bringing us all together again to celebrate live theatre!"

In addition, the 2022 schedule will adopt the "Summer in September" extension of performances into the autumn months. The season will include four Limited Performances,  featuring guest artists, which will be announced in the coming weeks. In total, the Mac-Haydn will present 11 shows in 2022 — a record-breaking number for the theater.

SEASON AT A GLANCE

Main Stage

June 23 - July 3: "A Chorus Line" 

July 7 - 17: "Urinetown"

July 21 - 31: "Kiss Me, Kate"

Aug. 4 - 14 "Next To Normal" 

Aug. 18 - Sept. 4: "The Full Monty"

Sept. 9 - Oct. 2: "Xanadu"

Sept. 9 - Oct. 2: "Forever Plaid"

Ticket sales and subscriptions begin April 1. For more information on the 2022 season, visit machaydntheatre.org/season-of-shows-2022.

