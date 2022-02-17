Mac-Haydn Theatre 2022 season includes 'A Chorus Line,' 'Kiss Me, Kate,' 'Xanadu' and 'Forever Plaid'

CHATHAM, N.Y. — Following a condensed 2021 season, The Mac-Haydn Theatre returns to a full seven-show mainstage schedule beginning June 23 and running through Oct. 2.
The Mainstage season will feature "A Chorus Line," "Urinetown," "Kiss Me, Kate," "Next to Normal," "The Full Monty," "Xanadu" and "Forever Plaid."
"After last year's successful reopening and thrilling season, I just can't wait to get back to work again," said John Saunders, producing artistic director, in a release. "This summer, I am so excited to be offering even more new and fresh shows, bringing us all together again to celebrate live theatre!"
In addition, the 2022 schedule will adopt the "Summer in September" extension of performances into the autumn months. The season will include four Limited Performances, featuring guest artists, which will be announced in the coming weeks. In total, the Mac-Haydn will present 11 shows in 2022 — a record-breaking number for the theater.
SEASON AT A GLANCE
Main Stage
June 23 - July 3: "A Chorus Line"
July 7 - 17: "Urinetown"
July 21 - 31: "Kiss Me, Kate"
Aug. 4 - 14 "Next To Normal"
Aug. 18 - Sept. 4: "The Full Monty"
Sept. 9 - Oct. 2: "Xanadu"
Sept. 9 - Oct. 2: "Forever Plaid"
Ticket sales and subscriptions begin April 1. For more information on the 2022 season, visit machaydntheatre.org/season-of-shows-2022.