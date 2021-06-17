GREAT BARRINGTON — Live performances return to the stage of the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center with shows featuring Pilobolus, “Broadway in the Berkshires” hosted by Richard Kind and a preview of Cecily Strong’s memoir, “This Will All Be Over Soon.”
“We are all ready to be struck once again by the physicality of sound and movement, and to experience that moment of collective relaxation into the rhythm and breath of a show,” said Janis Martinson, executive director at Mahaiwe, in a release. “In signature Mahaiwe style, we are opening our doors with a variety of performing arts — dance, music, comedy, and lecture — all of which will blend reflection and joy.”
In “Four@Play,” contemporary dance group Pilobolus returns to its roots with an intimate group of four dancers in a mashup of old favorites. Humorous and thought-provoking, the performance welcomes audiences of all ages. The show will run on July 31 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $31 to $56.
For “Broadway in the Berkshires,” producer and actor Deborah Grausman brought together director Robin Levine, music director Laura Bergquist, writer/comedian Jason Salmon, and production stage manager Kat West. Performers from Broadway include Alyson Cambridge (“Rocktopia” at The Metropolitan Opera), Ali Ewoldt (“The Phantom of the Opera”, “Les Misérables,” “The King and I”), Satomi Hofmann (“The Phantom of the Opera”), Russell Arden Koplin (“Les Misérables”), Raymond J. Lee (“Aladdin,” “Groundhog Day”), Laura Patinkin (“Fiddler on the Roof”), Crystal Sha’nae (“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”), Mariand Torres (“Wicked”), Michael Wartella (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”). The cast also includes Carolyn Berliner (“The Elephant Man” at Williamstown Theatre Festival), Lamont Brown, Deborah Grausman, Lauren Jelencovich, Keri Safran, Jared Trudeau and child actor Violet Tinnirello.
Richard Kind, host of “Broadway in the Berkshires,” is a Drama Desk Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee for the Broadway show, “The Big Knife.” He also plays recurring roles in TV shows “The Goldbergs,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Brockmire” and “The Other Two,” and is known for his voice work in animated films including “A Bug’s Life” and “Cars.” The show will run Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50 to $250.
Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong will provide an exclusive preview of her new memoir, “This Will All Be Over Soon.” The book revolves around Strong’s 30-year-old cousin, who died of brain cancer weeks before the pandemic began. Raw and unflinching, it chronicles the valuable lessons Strong learned from her cousin.
Her talk will cover the challenges of beginning a relationship during the pandemic, the pain of losing family and friends, the pivotal events of her life and the importance of gratitude. The event will be held on Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. SNL co-stars Heidi Gardner will moderate the event at 4 p.m., while Bowen Yang will moderate at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $33 to $50, and each ticket includes a signed copy of “This Will All Be Over Soon,” which is $28.
Tickets are available at mahaiwe.org or through the box office by calling 413-528-0100, which is open, noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.