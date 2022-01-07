STOCKBRIDGE — Robyn Phillips-Pendleton, co-curator of the Norman Rockwell Museum’s upcoming exhibition, "Imprinted: Illustrating Race," will discuss her thesis and preview the exhibition focusing on widely circulated published imagery, produced over the course of four centuries, which has impacted public perception about race in America. The free virtual talk takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 1 p.m., Jan. 17.
Illustration has been at the forefront of significant, defining events in America from the Civil War and Reconstruction Era to the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movements of the 1960s and today. Phillips-Pendleton’s talk will trace damaging and prolific stereotypical representations of race, commissioned by publishers and advertisers and created by illustrators, engravers, and printers—images psychologically imprinted upon us through their mass proliferation. Her comments will also highlight the work of 20th and 21st century creators working to shift the cultural narrative. The exhibition, which opens in June, aims to spark dialogue and raise awareness about the role of published art in reflecting and shaping firmly held beliefs and attitudes.
Advance registration is required.