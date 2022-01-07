This summer, a special exhibition at the Norman Rockwell Museum will examine the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture.

"Imprinted: Illustrating Race," opening June 11, 2022, will feature 100 works of art and artifacts of widely circulated illustrated imagery , produced from the late 18th century to today, which have an impact on public perception about race in the United States. The exhibit will run through Oct. 30, 2022.