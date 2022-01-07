Sweet Liberty, 6MB.jpg (copy)

"Sweet Liberty, 2020." Cover illustration for The New Yorker, November 23, 2020. Collection of the artist. ©2020 Kadir Nelson. All rights reserved.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM

STOCKBRIDGE — Robyn Phillips-Pendleton, co-curator of the Norman Rockwell Museum’s upcoming exhibition, "Imprinted: Illustrating Race," will discuss her thesis and preview the exhibition focusing on widely circulated published imagery, produced over the course of four centuries, which has impacted public perception about race in America. The free virtual talk takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 1 p.m., Jan. 17. 

Illustration has been at the forefront of significant, defining events in America from the Civil War and Reconstruction Era to the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movements of the 1960s and today. Phillips-Pendleton’s talk will trace damaging and prolific stereotypical representations of race, commissioned by publishers and advertisers and created by illustrators, engravers, and printers—images psychologically imprinted upon us through their mass proliferation. Her comments will also highlight the work of 20th and 21st century creators working to shift the cultural narrative. The exhibition, which opens in June, aims to spark dialogue and raise awareness about the role of published art in reflecting and shaping firmly held beliefs and attitudes.

Advance registration is required. 

Jennifer Huberdeau can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229.

Features Editor

Jennifer Huberdeau is The Eagle's features editor. Prior to The Eagle, she worked at The North Adams Transcript. She is a 2021 Rabkin Award Winner, 2020 New England First Amendment Institute Fellow and a 2010 BCBS Health Care Fellow.