At Mass MoCA, four artists contemplate what it means to live in a post imperial world

NORTH ADAMS — Filmmaker Suneil Sanzgiri’s personal meditations on his Indian ancestry and family history unfold on his computer screen, shared with us like we’re looking over his shoulder. In one of his short films, he opens a Gmail message and types out a note seeking to commission a drone operator to film aerial shots around Goa, the south Indian state where his father was born.

If You Go What: "to see oneself at a distance" Where: Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams On view: Through April 2024 Tickets and more information: 413-662-2111, massmoca.org

As he clicks "send," the film leaps into the finished scene — a sweeping wide-screen shot of a train winding through hills and forests, with roads and buildings and passers-by going about their lives. We move from the personal space of a computer screen to the full visual spectrum of his family’s distant homeland. The train tells a story about western imperialism and its long afterlife, of a colonial technology built to extract Indian wealth for distant European power, but it is also about being tied to a faraway place in ways that continue to surprise.

Sanzgiri shows how threads of history, economics, and power channel through the lens of one artist considering the sweep of changes from the 20th century through the present moment. Three of his short films are now on display at Mass MoCA as part of a new exhibit, “to see oneself at a distance,” which features four artists who in their different ways consider what it means to live in a post-imperial world.

Each of the works deals with the aftermath of national liberation movements — the decades in the middle of the 20th century when European empires were at last dismantled and new structures struggled to emerge, a time of hope and empowerment as well as disappointment and frustration. It was not a series of discreet political actions, the show explains, but an ongoing process that cut across continents and generations, through means of creation and modes of expression. And for all the artists, whether in printmaking, photos, sculptural installations, or film, it is a living experience of improvisation, collaboration, and imagination.

Meghan Clare Considine is a Mass MoCA curatorial fellow who curated the exhibit based on her graduate work studying the visual culture of international anti-colonial movements around the world.

“These are artists who work within that legacy,” she said. “They harken back to that era’s optimism and ideas around solidarity. And they also think through memory and forgetfulness, what we hold on to from that era of liberation and the still-unmet promises of that moment.”

Each artist engages this complicated history in a different way. It opens with Huong Nĝo’s luminous golden prints featuring the text of an essay about the “question or problem” of women’s rights, written by lionized Vietnamese Communist revolutionary Nguyen Thi Minh Khai in 1938. The essay was unsigned, as Minh Khai was under constant surveillance by French colonial authorities, who ultimately imprisoned and executed her.

Nĝo, a U.S.-based interdisciplinary artist, created the prints in collaboration with a papermaking studio near Hanoi that sustainably makes what is called Dó paper from tree bark. She created a 3D-printed press of the essay and pressed it into the paper, which was then hung on cleats and lit in such a way that the shadows make them appear floating and disconnected from the rules of gravity.

That kind of deep collaboration appears again in a series of works by Kapwani Kiwanga, a Canadian artist who now lives in France, who recreated a series of flower installations from photos of independence celebrations around Africa. Each assembly, from a simple boutonniere to a room-spanning garland, was assembled by local florist Tu Le of 328North, which is now at GreylockWorks in North Adams.

Considine said that Kiwanga relies of the local artisans to execute her ideas and bring their knowledge of what is available and what will last, as it is not refreshed over the course of the show.

“[The flowers] are meant to shrivel and wither and call attention to the fact that freedom is a constant struggle,” she said.

Other artists dive into abstract questions of how events are remembered, like the photo assemblies by Maryam Jafri who repurposes archival photos to investigate the idea of “digital colonialism” — that geopolitical power relations are reflected and sometimes even made worse when moved online. Each work in her “Versus Series” features an image of moments from the liberation era, from both the official state archives and similar (sometimes almost the same) images for sale by international photo agencies. In the “Disappearance Online” photos do a similar thing, with archival images from Syria, Iraq and Jordan of kings and leaders and how and why the images exist in various murky and ghostly online databases, or simply don’t seem to officially exist at all.

Unlike the immediacy of the prints and the flower arrangements, the photos highlight how images are used, and how they appear and vanish. But the work highlights a challenge of a show like this. Sometimes it can be hard to tell exactly what we as viewers are supposed to notice. Is it how the works are cropped? Whether they are in color? Shot from above or below?

How much history and background to include is a challenging question, especially as we run into the reality that we can’t know everything. There is a real barrier of not being able to read Minh Khai’s words, which are still in the original Vietnamese. Or we may not off the top of our head understand the thinking and legacy of Ghana’s independence-era leader Kwame Nkrumah. Should there be timelines explaining the history of post-colonial Africa or the Portuguese presence in India?

The exhibit avoids becoming too heavy-handed in laying out the history and theoretical concepts to focus on the feelings and impressions it inspired for these artists. While the exhibit offers enough guideposts on panels and guides available online, it mostly leaves the art to speak for itself.

All those threads come together in the last room, which features three of Sanzgiri’s short films shown on a loop in an improvised theater designed to resemble the hasty, crowd-sourced architecture of protest movements. The films deal with Goa’s independence after hundreds of years of Portuguese rule, his own family’s history of growing up in the independence era and their life in the United States, and about more recent Indian protest movements led by Muslim women.

Sanzgiri is a young experimental filmmaker specializing in “desktop cinema,” which weaves a variety of film images — original shots, archival footage, computer animation and applications —seamlessly into a new kind of filmmaking. It has been around since personal video editing software has become affordable and common and seems to have picked up during the pandemic when more of us experienced the new push-pull dynamic between the intimate and close view from our laptop screens in contrast to the depth and richness of today’s digital camera technology.

Within that specific format, Sanzgiri includes collages of old films, Google Maps searches, animation, Skype phone calls with his father, archival photos, and drone footage. All of it is pulled together through Sanzgiri’s editing and narration, which returns again and again to the idea of what it means to be living through this moment. As he asks at one point, “Which came first: the desire to fly, or the desire to see oneself at a distance?”

