Mac-Haydn Theatre's 2023 season includes hit musicals, return of post-show cabaret

CHATHAM, N.Y. — The Mac-Haydn Theatre's 54th summer season is filled with some of the most highly-requested musicals in theatre's history.
The lineup includes “42nd Street,” June 22–July 2; “Footloose,” July 6–16; “The Sound of Music,” July 20–30; “Godspell,” Aug. 3-13; “Jersey Boys," Aug. 17-Sept. 3; and “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Sept. 7–17. Tickets for the upcoming season are now on sale at machaydntheatre.org.
“The Mac-Haydn has been an artistic jewel in Chatham for more than 50 years and we are so fortunate to still be able to bring such high caliber shows to the region,” producing artistic director John Saunders said in a news release. “This season, we are bringing many requested favorites alongside dazzling new hits to make 2023 a season to remember.”
The 2023 season was constructed with audience input at the helm. According to the release, the theatre's 2022 season survey revealed "two-thirds of Mac-Haydn audiences were keen for a 'Jersey Boys' premiere in Chatham."
In addition to the mainstage lineup, the theatre’s Limited Performances Series will return this summer, featuring guest artists in concert-style programs. A calendar of performances will be announced in the near future.
Also returning this year is fan-favorite “Backstage Coffeehouse," a post-show cabaret on Friday and Saturday evenings featuring the 2023 acting company singing musical theatre hits and previews of upcoming Mac-Haydn productions.
"The ability to interact closely with our audience has always been such a great strength of the Mac-Haydn,” managing director James Rodgers said in a release. “We have really missed it over the last two seasons. The return of Coffeehouse is a big step in getting back to those wonderful interactions."