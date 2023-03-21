Barrington Stage Company appoints Meredith Lynsey Schade as managing director

PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company's new managing director, Meredith Lynsey Schade, is no stranger to the regional theatre.

“When I was 17, Renee Lutz hired me as an assistant stage manager at Barrington Stage Company. It was my very first job in the professional theater,” Schade said in a news release, announcing her position with the theatre company.

Schade is an award-winning non-profit and commercial theater executive, producer and consultant with over two decades of continuous success in the theater industry.

“In those days, the theater was operating out of a high school auditorium," she said. "Twenty-four years later, Barrington has become a powerhouse, built on the vision of Julianne Boyd and the dedication of a wonderful board and staff. I am thrilled to return to BSC and honored to be working alongside such an incredible team.”

Schade was chosen for the position following a comprehensive nationwide search led by Albert Hall & Associates, Marita Glodt, BSC board president said in the news release announcing her appointment to the position.

"I am delighted to welcome Meredith to Barrington Stage,” Glodt said. “Meredith’s in-depth management and producing experience and her demonstrated non-profit leadership will complement [Artistic Director] Alan Paul’s artistic vision.

"Throughout her career, Meredith has proven to be a collaborator, an innovator and a strong voice for diversity, equity, and inclusion. We welcome her talents. Barrington Stage has embarked on a new era, and we believe that we have the leadership team in place for sustained success.”

Schade comes to BSC after most recently serving as producing director of HERE Arts Center in New York City.

Founded in 1993, HERE Arts Center, on lower Sixth Avenue, is considered to be among New York City’s leading experimental theaters; known for its focus on innovative, hybrid, multidisciplinary work. Among artists whose works have been produced on HERE’s stages are Eve Ensler, Basil Twist, Taylor Mac, Joey Arias and Faye Driscoll. Schade joined HERE in 2015 as its general manager and became producing director in 2019.

“I am delighted to have Meredith as a partner in leading the next chapter of Barrington Stage Company,” BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul said in the release. “I am looking forward to the plays and musicals we will produce together, and the ways we can invigorate the company's work on a local and national scale. I can't wait to work together as we shape the future of this wonderful theatre.”

While at HERE, Schade produced the world premiere of Taylor Mac and Matt Ray's “The Hang,” which was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, and was hailed as one of the top ten theater productions in New York City in 2022. In addition to her work with HERE, Meredith has served as the producing executive director of ArtWallah in Los Angeles and founded the e-play periodical StageReads. She has also worked in various capacities with Classic Stage Company, Ars Nova, Dee Gee Theatricals, the Center for New Performance, and Connecticut Repertory Theatre.

In addition to her work in nonprofit leadership roles, Schade has also had an accomplished career in commercial theatre as a three-time Tony Award-winning producer for the Broadway productions of "The Inheritance," "Hadestown," and "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."

During the pandemic, Schade was very active in arts advocacy efforts on both a local and national scale, becoming a major resource for artists and organizations as they navigated the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, PPP Loans, EIDL Loans, Employee Retention Tax Credits, and various other small business programs. Her work led to the rewriting of the New York State Shared Work law, and the revision of granting policies at New York State Council on the Arts.

Schade received her BFA in design and technical theatre from the University of Connecticut and an MFA in producing from California Institute of the Arts in Los Angeles.