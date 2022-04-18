Berkshires' Mike Wartella stars as Dion in 'The Wanderer' at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse

Raised in the Berkshires, actor-singer Mike Wartella was only a baby in 1988 when rocker Dion DiMucci — better known as Dion – published his autobiography. Thirty-four years later, Wartella is playing Dion in a jukebox biomusical, “The Wanderer,” which is having its world premiere through April 24 at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, N.J.
Wartella is onstage for all of the show’s 145 minutes — exclusive of intermission — in a performance that doesn’t let up for a second.
“The Wanderer” is set in the ten years between 1958 to 1968. Using songs that were hit recordings for Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion — most of which he wrote — the musical charts Dion’s rise to stardom from the streets of the Bronx with his group, Dion and the Belmonts; his solo career after leaving the group in 1961; his deep, nightmarish plunge down the rabbit hole of drug addiction; and his recovery and professional comeback with the tough-love support of his incipient wife, Susan, played by Christy Altomare.
“He got hooked early in life [age 16],” Wartella said by phone just after the show’s opening earlier this month. “He’s been sober [over] 50 years and he’s willing to talk about it.”
Wartella has been involved with “The Wanderer” since its beginnings roughly six years ago when he was invited to make an audition tape. He was appearing on Broadway in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at the time. Dion saw the tape, felt Wartella would be right for the role and, on the strength of that, Wartella did a preliminary reading. The creative team — Dion, director Kenneth Ferrone, playwright Charles Messina, and producer Jill Menza — agreed.
“As both an actor and a musician, Mike navigates emotions with inestimable heart and humanity,” Ferrone wrote by email. "He has been an integral part of the show's creation from its very early stages of development."
“I knew the music,” Wartella said. “I loved these songs.
"Through my career, my voice has been considered too gritty for Broadway and too nice for rock and roll. I realized in preparing for the audition and the reading that these songs were right for my voice.”
Messina grew up listening to Dion’s music. “As an Italian American New York kid myself, his songs were part of the soundtrack of my life and were synonymous with the streets I grew up on,” Ferrone wrote by email. “Behind that sound was a depth and a story, a struggle and an absolution. A natural drama. A parable of addiction and recovery.”
Messina and Dion were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. Over lunch these two Italian-American Catholic “kids” from New York bonded.
“We had an immediate shorthand for each other and a rhythm,” Messina said. “Nothing was off limits. And we were immediately connected on this journey with mutual trust and respect.”
Wartella said his aim has been to show the iconic, larger-than-life Dion as “lifelike and human.”
Wartella has known not only Dion’s music, he understands Dion’s struggle with addiction. Wartella has been there; done that. He’s not only experienced it, he’s seen it in people around him.
“I never felt so connected to a role,” he said. “Dion and I are so similar in so many ways. We are pretty close. It feels as though I am telling my story through his music.”
Wartella has been connected to theater since the age of three when he made his stage debut in Pittsfield playing Tiny Tim in the long since defunct Berkshire Public Theatre’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” He last appeared on the BPT stage — now home to Barrington Stage Company — playing a newsboy in the musical “Gypsy,” when he was seven.
Wartella and his mother, Kathy Jo Grover (nee Wartella), came to the Berkshires from New York in 1988 when Mike was only six months old. Wartella lived in Pittsfield until 2001 when he moved to West Stockbridge with his mother and singer-songwriter David Grover, whom his mother married in 2004. (Grover died in November 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident).
“Theater was probably just a hobby for me [at Monument Mountain High School],” Wartella said; until he saw Jonathan Larson’s landmark musical, “Rent,” in New York when he was 14.
It was a life-changer.
“That was everything to me,” Wartella said. He spent the next four years directing his energies toward performing. He left for New York when he turned 17 to find his niche as a professional actor.
He was looking for a way to be seen; “to be heard, to be listened to,” he said. “I wanted to make up for some things that had been missing in my childhood.”
“I was always in awe of him, even when he was little,” Kathy Jo Grover said in a phone interview. “There was something special about him. As a performer he’s always had that indefinable something.
“I always had faith that if he chose to do this, he would go all the way.”
Most recently, Wartella appeared in Berkshire Theatre Group's "Irving Berlin's White Christmas: The Musical" and its 2020 pandemic production of "Godspell." In 2021, he appeared in BTG's Bobbie's Summer Series with a solo concert on the Unicorn Theatre lawn.
Wartella freely acknowledges he was drawn to performing by a dream.
"No one really told me when I was younger how challenging this would be,” he said. “I always assumed that if you were in a Broadway show, you would lead a very comfortable life, that one role will automatically lead to another; [that everything good and secure would fall in place].”
Most of the time, however, one role led to one job after another waiting tables, until another stage role appeared.
Over the course of a 17-year career, Wartella has been in three Broadway shows — “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Tuck Everlasting” and “Wicked;” an Off-Broadway revival of “Rent” and at a variety of regional theaters around the country. He's also had some TV and film work and a debut solo album, “Polarity.”
“On paper, my career looks successful. The truth,” Wartella said, “is that it’s up and down, back and forth. It’s difficult to maintain relationships.”
He’s divorced and has a 13-year-old son from the marriage.
“It’s difficult financially,” Wartella said. “You have to accept what the universe has in store for you. Certain parts of my life aren’t settled yet.”
“The business is hard enough on people and people in the business can be very hard on themselves,” Grover said. “I would like Mike to find some peace; to accept that, as his stepfather often said, ‘whatever you have to give is enough.’”
“I was living a life based on receiving; on taking things from the world,” Wartella said. “Then I took 12-step recovery. I’ve learned about being of service to others; being of service to my son, my family.”
Five nights and three afternoons a week, Wartella is being of service to audiences with his robust, rock’em-sock’em performance in “The Wanderer.”
He’s learned a great deal in the process, he said, especially from Dion.
“Dion has helped me trust the music; to just sing it; to capture this street-tough attitude in the music, not just in the voice.”
It would appear he has succeeded. New York Times theater critic Juan A. Ramirez described Wartella as “divinely voiced.” And, writing in the online TheaterMania, Hayley Levitt described Wartella’s voice as “beautiful … with just enough rasp to suggest a rocker's rugged spirit.”
After “The Wanderer” closes April 24, Wartella, who calls New York home, plans to head to Austin, Texas, to spend some time with his ex-wife and his son. “My ex and I may be divorced but we are very good friends,” he said.
He has some projects he’s considering. And, of course, Broadway looms. “... if ‘The Wanderer’ makes that coveted move to Broadway, it seems impossible that Wartella would not go with it,” Levitt wrote.
“Mike is a consummate collaborator and artistic partner,” said Ferrone.
“We do have a shot at Broadway,” Wartella said, “but you never know what’s going to happen until it does. You never know what’s coming next.”