Barrington Stage celebrates the reopening of Mr. Finn's Cabaret with 2 weekends of performances

PITTSFIELD — Closed by the pandemic, it's been two years since performers have graced the stage of Mr. Finn's Cabaret, Barrington Stage Company's intimate 99-seat venue on the lower level of the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center.
But all that changes Friday, Sept. 30, when Mr. Finn's Cabaret reopens for two weekends of performances. The fall cabaret series, sponsored by Sydelle and Lee Blatt, runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. All shows will take place in the cabaret space on the lower level of the performing arts center, 36 Linden St. All shows start at 7 p.m. with the bar/house opening at 6:15 p.m. General admission tickets are $25. Tickets and more information: 413-236-8888, barringtonstageco.org.
FALL CABARET SERIES
Jazz and Blues featuring Chantell & Friends
What: A soulful songstress combined with an amazing and gifted band.
When: Friday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
Fight On featuring Andy Tierstein and Friends
What: Songs of Freedom and Protest. In a time of uncertainty and dislocation, five friends join forces to present songs drawn from the American folk tradition of speaking out for unity, freedom and peace.
When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
Billy Keane and the Waking Dream with Billy Keane and Friends.
What: No stranger to Barrington Stage, Billy Keane is a well known band member of Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. Ranging from psychedelic indie rock, to acoustic singer/songwriter folk, Billy Keane and The Waking Dream create unique musical experiences, wide ranging and dynamic, blurring the line between prearranged and improvised.
When: Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
Gospel Night
What: Back by popular demand! After being a big hit at this year's Celebration of Black Voices Festival, Music Director Gary Mitchell, Jr. has assembled the singers once again, but this time to shake the rafters of Mr. Finn's with their soaring voices!
When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.