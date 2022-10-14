Hancock Shaker Village's new Executive Director Nathanial Silver hopes to connect the past with the present in his new role in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Nathaniel Silver has a penchant for objects.

Objects, he says, are a unique resource that connect the past and present, no matter what culture they come from.

“Objects speak to me, no matter what culture, because objects speak. They can speak a language of quality, of personal stories and of historical context, which is so powerful. And that’s a unique resource here,” said Silver, who stepped into the role of executive director and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village mid-September.

“It’s going to be hard to keep my hands off of this collection, because, first and foremost, in my background, I’m an art historian; I’m a curator. I’m an objects person.”

But his primary focus, he said, will be the remodel and renovation of the museum’s visitors center, which was announced in September.

The “reimagining” will include climate-controlled collection storage, open storage for premiere objects in the museum’s collection, a vault, library, reading room, digital media room and other spaces dedicated to increased programming with an emphasis on addressing the need to provide broader year-round accessibility, multilingual films and signage.

It’s a project that will allow the Village to use its collection in a way that tells the story of the Shakers, as a community and a religious sect to visitors before they begin touring the buildings and grounds. It will allow the objects to tell their stories.

Before joining Hancock Shaker Village, Silver was the William and Lia Poorvu Curator of the Collection and department head at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, overseeing the collections, conservation and archives departments in addition to curating exhibitions. Before being appointed to those positions in 2016, he spent two years as the museum’s associate curator, contributing to the Gardner’s strategic plan and supervising content creation for the museum-wide digitization project.

“I worked at The Gardner for almost eight years. In eight years, I did 12 exhibitions and 10 books. Some of them short books, like on a single work of art, but some of them were longer scholarly publications on a major painter, for example, that required several years of work to organize. It was very intensive, but a very gratifying experience,” Silver said.

It was there that he began connecting art and artists from the collection with contemporary works and artists, connecting the relevancies of the past with the present.

In the case of a collaboration involving a number of the artist Titan’s works including The Gardner’s “The Rape of Europa,” Silver felt that in order to do the exhibition, the museum must address why King Philip II of Spain would commission a painting that celebrates such sexual violence.

“That makes no sense today. And yet sexual violence against women is something that we’re still contending with today and something which hasn’t changed,” Silver said. “What can this tell us about past and present? It’s not going to explain anything, but it can provide a way into a different mentality. It can encourage people to think about those connections between the past and the present and to stimulate those conversations.”

The Gardner worked with two women artists, both of whom made original works that responded specifically to the group of Titan’s paintings.

“The Gardner kind of opened my eyes to those connections between past and present and really drove home to me how relevant art of the past is in the present if you ask the right questions,” he said.

Silver is no stranger to the Berkshires. He and his wife, Caroline Fowler, moved to Williamstown about four years ago when she took a position with the Clark Art Institute, where she now serves as the director of its research and academic program. She also teaches in the graduate program in art history at Williams College.

For the last four years, Silver has made the trek to Boston twice a week. A commute he’s not sad to leave behind, since it means he’ll be able to spend more time with his wife and children.

So, what made him want to shift from a top curator spot in Boston to heading a living history museum in the Berkshires?

“There are a number of things here that connect a little bit to what I was doing at The Gardner. The Gardner is a work of art in its entirety and that is completely the same thing here,” he said. “[At HSV] we have the collection. We have the campus at 20 buildings, the 750 acres and working farm. When you come here, the experiences are multi-layered. That was something I was very familiar with.

“At The Gardner, some people come for the collection, but some come for the garden and others come for the music program. So, there was a lot of connection on that level. And the idea of being able to lead an institution like that really appealed to me, because it felt like there was something familiar about it, even if in a different context.”

Another factor for Silver was the Shaker story; of how Mother Ann Lee founded the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing and with her converts created a society in which women led alongside men, as equals.

“I was sort of fascinated with the Shakers and I love that they were a female-led movement, kind of long before anyone might have thought that normal,” he said. “That also resonated with my previous work experience, because The Gardener was an institution founded by a woman; the first museum in the United States built by a woman. And so that non-traditional narrative, I thought was completely fascinating and not well enough told, not well enough known.”

And then there’s the Village’s “phenomenal collection,” he said, of over 22,000 Shaker objects — ranging from furniture and seed packets to historical documents and works of art.

“I’ll just say it, I’m not an expert in Shaker collections or Shaker history. I have a deep appreciation for it, but we have an incredible curator. I’m not doing her job,” he said. “She’s wonderful. But I think that there is an opportunity, and I know she agrees with me, to do more with the collection and that’s where our building project comes in.”