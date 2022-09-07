Nayana LaFond considers her paintings of missing and murdered Indigenous people as 'sacred work' to help heal her community

PITTSFIELD — Making money from her community’s misery is something Nayana LaFond avoids at all costs.

LaFond, an artist of Anishinaabe, Abenaki and Mi’kmaq descent who lives in central Massachusetts, started to paint portraits of missing and murdered Indigenous people, their family members and community activists.

She does it for free and doesn’t accept monetary donations. “In Indigenous cultures, art is medicine. I'm doing this to heal myself and my ancestors and my community. It's sacred work.”

Fifty of LaFond’s paintings are on view at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts at 28 Renne Ave. in downtown Pittsfield. Some portray people who went missing; others depict family members or activists. The exhibit is part of OLLI’s University Days focused on Indigenous People of the Northeast.

But her art keeps getting stolen.

Her painting “Kimberly in Red'' has been reproduced without permission, including once on a pair of earrings. The portrait shows Kimberly LaRouge, an Ojibwe activist from Lac Courte Oreilles, Wis.

In the portrait, LaRouge wears traditional attire. That's one reason why LaFond thinks versions of the painting keep getting stolen. “Maybe it's somewhat comfortable for white people, the idea that, ‘Oh, it’s someone in regalia, it must have happened a long time ago.’ Well, I was in regalia last weekend when I went to a powwow."

Like the other paintings, “Kimberly in Red" is rendered in black and white, with accents of red. In LaFond’s cultural beliefs, red is one of the only colors that spirits see. A red handprint covers the subject's mouth and face, a symbol of solidarity toward missing Indigenous people.

LaFond worked in Pittsfield from 2012 to 2014 as founding chief curator for the Whitney Center for the Arts, but never exhibited. “Most people around here probably don't really realize I'm an artist. Because I never showed my own work. I felt it was a conflict of interest.”

In 2016, the National Crime Information Center reported 5,712 cases of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls. But often, Indigenous people go undercounted because of miscategorization of their heritage. Murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women.

Art about the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people has been growing since 2010, which LaFond sees as a double-edged sword. While such depictions raise awareness, their creation can have a dark motive. “There are a lot of people who are unfortunately profiting from it now. If you go on Amazon, you can buy merchandise now that's probably made in China,” she said.

“Obviously, they see the value in it. But it's sacred work. And you shouldn't profit from sacred work,” she said.

Eventually, to keep her project going, LaFond decided to ask families for permission to sell prints. She also accepts donations, but only in the form of supplies. “Each canvas cost me $20 to $150. Frames are about $100, which is why some aren’t framed. I can’t afford it,” she said.

“I have 86 families to answer to and I don't want to lose faith with any of them. So it's very important that I make sure I stick to my principles,” said LaFond.

LaFond’s art and how much care she puts into it has not gone unnoticed. “I just dropped three pieces off to the Institute of American Indian Studies. Then I have shows booked for the next couple years."

She says she just received a call from a curator interested in showing her work as soon as possible, telling LaFond, "We don't care if we have to wait until 2026.”

“For now, my focus is [having] as many shows as possible," she said. "To spark discussion.”

She wants those discussions to happen widely, and beyond places with large Indigenous populations. “You don't know where there is someone who needs to hear this. [The exhibit] needs to be on a bigger stage, but it should also be in the medium and small as well,” she said.

Increased visibility has come with risks. LaFond has received threats, and sometimes the people she paints have, too.

That’s one reason why many of her subjects chose anonymity. LaFond points at a painting.

“This piece was exhibited in Montana. She is two-spirit, which is the Indigenous term for trans. As a result, she received a lot of threats. She reached out to me and I had to scour the internet for everywhere that she was referenced, and had it removed everywhere, ” said LaFond.

Still, it is worth it to LaFond. “When you've been through something like that, you really want to claim yourself again, and you want to speak up that you want to be heard,” she said. “It's just hard to do it in a safe way. I know that's why I'm doing this. As a way of claiming my own experiences and trying to make them into something positive. To create some sort of change.”

One painting is of a woman who was murdered before she graduated from high school. Her painting is going on tour, along with the unused cap and gown she would have worn to her graduation. Her family told LaFond they feel she will, in that way, get to see the world.

LaFond is herself a survivor. She said that domestic violence directed against her escalated when she fell ill with cancer. She said the portrait project has given her "catharsis and purpose."

What started as a one-off portrait during the pandemic has met such an urgent need that it keeps expanding. “There is for now no end in sight for this project. I’ll paint one and I’ll get two or three more. I'll share it on social media and then I'll get another email,” she said.

LaFond has been thinking about painting herself. “I made a promise that number 100 would be me. I don't know if I'll stick to that. I don’t know if I’m ready,” she said. “Then I also need to paint my own family members that I have. It's a lot heavier than [drawing] other people.”

If you go ...

What: Missing and Murdered Indigenous People's Painting Project: Nayana LaFond

When: On view now through Sept. 29

Where: Lichtenstein Center for the Arts at 28 Renne Ave., Pittsfield

Information: berkshireolli.org/NayanaLafondExhibition