Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.

three people look at a book

Beth Kirkpatrick as Diana, Eric Van Tielen as Dan, and Amber Mawande-Spytek as Natalie in "next to normal."

 ANN KIELBASA

CHATHAM, N.Y. — So, what’s a small cast, serious musical about a woman with bipolar disorder doing at the Mac-Haydn Theatre?

