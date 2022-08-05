Beth Kirkpatrick as Diana, Eric Van Tielen as Dan, and Amber Mawande-Spytek as Natalie in "next to normal."
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
CHATHAM, N.Y. — So, what’s a small cast, serious musical about a woman with bipolar disorder doing at the Mac-Haydn Theatre?
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Subscribe now for 99¢
Subscriber Sign In | Return Home
Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.