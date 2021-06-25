IF YOU GO

What: "Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway"

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. On view through Sept. 19.

Where: Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute, 224 South St., Williamstown

Tickets: Advanced timed tickets preferred. Admission is $20; free year-round for members, children 18 and younger, and students with valid ID.

More information: 413-458-2303, clarkart.edu