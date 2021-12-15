How much power do images have? A summer exhibit at the Norman Rockwell Museum will examine how published images influence attitudes on race and culture

STOCKBRIDGE — This summer, a special exhibition at the Norman Rockwell Museum will examine the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture.
"Imprinted: Illustrating Race," opening June 11, 2022, will feature 100 works of art and artifacts of widely circulated illustrated imagery, produced from the late 18th century to today, which have an impact on public perception about race in the United States. The exhibit will run through Oct. 30, 2022.
“Published images hold powerful sway on shaping our cultural attitudes. Images can uplift, as Norman Rockwell’s work did, and they also can be deployed to establish negative and demeaning attitudes, as often happened with intention during formative centuries of published images in the United States," Laurie Norton Moffatt, the museum's director/CEO said in a release.
"As our nation redresses a renewed era of racial reckoning, it is important to examine how systems of publishing were used to form commonly held beliefs and attitudes. Published illustration had a role in framing the United States racial attitudes — it is also a powerful tool for reframing stereotypes and celebrating this country’s strength in many cultural identities. We are grateful for the support of many partners, who are making this exhibition possible, from outstanding scholar contributors to our sponsors."
The exhibit is co-curated by Robyn Phillips Pendleton, University of Delaware professor of visual communications and Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, the museum's deputy director and chief curator. Phillips Pendleton has written and spoken widely on the theme of this exhibition. Haboush Plunkett is a noted scholar in American illustration. They are joined by a distinguished panel of national advisors including 10 academic scholars, curators, and artists with expertise related to the focus of the exhibition’s thesis.
“I am thrilled to be working with Norman Rockwell Museum and to be a part of this groundbreaking illustration exhibition that highlights the perception and advancement of race through artwork. This exhibition promotes new ideas through imagery that celebrates, normalizes, and facilitates inter-cultural tolerance,” Phillips Pendleton said in a release.
Haboush Plunkett added, “[The] Norman Rockwell Museum is dedicated to the art of illustration and to examining the influence of widely published imagery on society.
"'Imprinted: Illustrating Race' presents a revealing analytical study of challenging historical visual material that invites consideration of the ways in which what we see affects what we believe about humanity and our world. I am honored to work with Robyn Phillips Pendleton and our accomplished panel of advisors to bring this important subject to light.”
HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVES
The opening segment of the exhibition will examine the history of racial stereotypes in illustration, sanctioned in publishing from the 18th to the early 20th century. Here, through images and illustrations, damaging and provocative representations of African Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans, and immigrants from across the world, crafted blatant negative cultural identities. These negative stereotypes, of race and culture, where printed in the press, on illustrated trade cards, advertisements, product labels, broadsides and posters, and literature — establishing long-lasting attitudes toward race.
Illustrations from Harper’s Weekly, Puck Magazine, Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper, The Saturday Evening Post, and a range of advertising campaigns, including the Cream of Wheat and Aunt Jemima brands, reflect the prevalent demeaning portrayals of people of color before, during, and after the Civil War.
The proliferation of prints and print culture, and the widespread dissemination of serialized images such as Darktown Comics by Currier & Ives demeaning depictions ostensibly portraying a Black American town and imagery circulated by the print company Kimmel and Forster, offer insights into 19th century mores and attitudes.
ILLUSTRATING CHANGE
Next, the exhibit explores the artistic outpouring of multifaceted cultural activities by African Americans in reaction to oppressive racial profiling and Jim Crow laws.
The Harlem Renaissance inspired pride in Black life and identity following World War I through the Great Depression. Artists associated with the movement conveyed a rising consciousness of inequality and discrimination.
The Harlem Renaissance ushered in a new focus on African American arts. Illustrated images in magazines and books, and on posters and murals called attention to significant causes, cultural traditions and artistic styles.
ILLUSTRATION, RACE AND RESPONSIBILITY
The third leg of the exhibit, "Illustration, Race, and Responsibility: 1950s to Now," will explore activism through art from the civil rights movements of the mid-20th century to the racial unrest of present day.
Recognizing that illustration and mass media had established divisive narratives–illustrators, editors, publishers, and advertisers became more aware of their responsibility to feature equitable and authentic representations of race.
Until the civil rights movement, people of color were almost completely invisible on their covers and pages. Unlike cartoonists who reflect their personal opinions above all else, illustrators tended to represent group values, and deference to those constraints provided them a means of reproduction and distribution of their art.
This section will highlight the art of noted illustrators who have worked proactively to create respectful and inclusive images to convey a sense of hope and cultural pride.
Highlighted also is a related installation of original paintings by award-winning illustrator and author Kadir Nelson. Conceptualized and created during the COVID-19 pandemic, these recent works capture the artist’s reflections on today’s most pressing national and world events.
Funding for the exhibit is provided by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw's Hearthland Foundation, Major Sponsor Travelers, and from sponsors Berkshire Bank, The Dr. Robert C. and Tina Sohn Foundation, Upper Housatonic Heritage Area, Mass Humanities with funding made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities, and additional support from TD Bank for curriculum development.