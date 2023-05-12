In North Adams, you can stay in an Airbnb filled with art made from 'flotsam and jetsam the rest of us leave behind'

NORTH ADAMS — Michael Chapman has a raccoon in his dining room. This sounds like a big hassle, but Chapman has it all under control. He keeps the raccoon next to some small alligators with their mouths agape amid a collection of seashells, dolls, and other sundry still-lives.
You see, Chapman has spent his life collecting and curating the flotsam and jetsam the rest of us leave behind.
“I’ve been collecting stuff since I left college, and I’m 59 now, so I’ve been doing it for a while,” he said of his curiosity cabinet aesthetic. “There’s so much stuff in the world and New England is just ripe with old things, generational things that get trashed and thrown away.”
In 1999, Chapman purchased the two-family property at the top of Holden and Hall streets, which he has dubbed Freeman’s Grove Benevolent Society (or the Benevolent Society or FGBS for short). He was working as the preparator at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and living in another property while renovating the house, which took a full year to complete.
“[This house] was weird before I got here — not a cool weird but a nasty weird. The downstairs apartment had an 8-foot-by-8-foot snake cage made of wire mesh. The attic was full of bags of garbage. There was a motorcycle up in the attic, that was hard to get down. I filled five 40-yard dumpsters to get this house empty," he said.
After renovations, Chapman lived in the house for 15 years, raccoons and all, before deciding to turn his top-floor apartment into a short-term rental. He now lives in another taxidermy-filled home, albeit one with more bears than raccoons, and the Benevolent Society is available as an Airbnb unit, which rents for $176 a night.
“These are my things, they are very personal to me, some of these things I’ve had since I was a a kid,” Chapman explained. “When I was a kid, we moved 13 times in 15 years, so I had very little possessions then. When I finished college and moved to Brooklyn I got a loft and had all this space, I thought ‘I can have things now, I love things!’”
Some of those Brooklyn street finds still occupy prominent spaces in the Benevolent Society.
But caretaking of misfit toys and castoffs runs in Chapman’s family. “I’m a fourth-generation junk collector. My dad is an antique dealer in Wilmington, Vt., where he still has a little shop [Chapman's Antiques]. My great-grandfather was an auctioneer, he was always moving stuff, getting stuff.”
Freeman’s Grove Benevolent Society is located in the Freeman’s Grove National Historic District, bounded by Bracewell Avenue and Liberty, Eagle, and Houghton streets. Named after the Freeman Grove Manufacturing Company, the neighborhood has a similar story to many in the area: multi-family, working-class housing built alongside more spacious and decorative Victorian homes meant for management and other so-called upper-classes.
Many of the houses in the district were built between 1887 and 1894 with only a handful of houses built before the late 19th-century boom. In a city that occupies only 20 square miles of land, North Adams is home to 10 National Historic District sites with 131 buildings having their own historic register designation (by contrast Pittsfield, with approximately 40 square miles, has only seven sites with 80 designated buildings). It seems fitting that a small city with this many historic locations is home to Chapman and his Benevolent Society.
The FGBS is not open to visits from the general public, but last year a fellow oddity collector visiting North Adams was able to visit Chapman’s odd lot.
“Michael has devoted countless hours to salvaging remnants of local history, and imbuing these objects with a new folklore through his maximalist design,” said Skye Enyeart-Rust, owner of Woolly Mammoth Antiques & Oddities in Chicago, Ill. “Suspended from a bedroom ceiling, once solitary globes are now interstellar atomic dioramas with protruding candles evoking climate crisis interpretations and simultaneous awe. A bighorn sheep now has a much more interesting afterlife climbing an antique chair. As a fellow collector/curator, I very much appreciated Michael’s installations/designed spaces that inspire curiosity and radiate warmth,” she added, further making the argument for embracing the old and, what some anyway, might consider weird.
Chapman still goes out every week to pick up new-to-him treasures, many of which he finds just down the street from FGBS at Sanford & Kid. He pointed out that it doesn’t cost a lot of money to create what he’s done.
"I don’t pay a lot of money for most of this stuff, a lot of it is $2 stuff I get from Sanford. The big pieces of taxidermy are recent now that I can afford bigger pieces but even still I don’t pay a ton for it. I am thrifty, if you can call it being thrifty buying stuff you don’t really need,” he added. One thing’s for certain, Chapman has taken what other people no longer need and turned it into a fascinating and well-loved mini-museum of art and natural history.