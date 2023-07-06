Great Barrington Public Theater's 'Off Peak' brings together old flames on the northbound Metro-North Hudson line

GREAT BARRINGTON — What if you had a chance to begin a romantic relationship again; to finish the unfinished business of a relationship that has been dormant for nearly two decades; to make amends, find redemption?
These are among the questions seeking answers in Brenda Withers’ two-character romantic comedy, “Off Peak,” which begins performances July 6 in the McConnell Mainstage Theater in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
The Great Barrington Public Theater production is scheduled to run through July 23.
“Off Peak” revolves around the “chance” encounter between fiftysomethings Sarita (Peggy Pharr Wilson) and Martin (Kevin O’Rourke) on an evening commute on the Metro-North Hudson line northbound from New York to Poughkeepsie. The two are old flames who haven't been in touch with each other in the 17 years since their longstanding relationship flamed out. They have since moved on with their lives but unresolved issues remain. As the train stalls, Martin seizes the opportunity to make amends, rekindle their relationship and move forward on firmer, more honest footing.
“Sarita and Martin have lost not only time but their dream,” Wilson said during a joint interview with O’Rourke and the production’s director, James Warwick, in a classroom-cum-rehearsal room at the early college’s Liebowitz Center for International Studies.
“There is the availability of connection now that [Martin and Sarita] didn't have [in the past],” O’Rourke said.
“It’s a beautiful story,” said Warwick, who knew about the play through friends who had seen it at Hudson Stage Company in Armonk, a northerly suburb of New York City, who commissioned the play and premiered it last spring before taking it to Off-Broadway’s 59E59 Theaters in late fall/early winter.
“It has a delicate sensibility. It’s about forgiveness and that struck a chord with me when Jim [Frangione, Great Barrington Public Theater's artistic director] called and asked if I’d be available to direct.”
Now a resident of Wellfleet on Cape Cod, where the writer-actor is co-founder of Harbor Stage Company, Withers was born and raised in New York’s Long Island community of Merrick. The Dartmouth College graduate (2000) has written for screen and stage and has had a number of plays produced at theaters in and around Boston. She says in a statement on her website that she loves “funny plays about serious stuff.”
“I’ve had emotional days working on this play,” Wilson said. “It’s a play about forgiveness. The heart of forgiveness is forgiving yourself. … It’s a little scary to play a character like this but it’s also been a joy. I’m not scared of revealing a personal side of myself in Sarita.”
O’Rourke was drawn to “Off Peak” by several factors, not the least of them the opportunity to work with artists he knows well professionally — he and Wilson last performed together in Barrington Stage Company’s 2017 production of “Gaslight” — and socially. It makes for a kind of shorthand during rehearsals, O’Rourke said.
Like his colleagues, O’Rourke was caught by Withers’ way with dialogue, which he characterized as “genuine; well-grounded … structured the way people talk. Once you get it, it's like music. As an actor, you are always looking for that.”
As a result, O’Rourke said, “the less you act it the more clear and successful it becomes. The characters are more relatable to us.
“You don't have to make it work,” he said, emphasizing “make.”
“It works.”
ONSTAGE
What: “Off Peak” by Brenda Withers. Directed by James Warwick
Who: Great Barrington Public Theater
Where: Daniel Arts Center, McConnell Mainstage Theater, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington
When: July 6-23
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Admission: $25 – $50
Tickets and information: 413-372-1980; greatbarringtonpublictheater.org