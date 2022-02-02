Oldcastle Theatre Company announces 50th anniversary season

BENNINGTON — Oldcastle Theatre Company's 50th anniversary season is filled with shows that pay homage to its history of providing professional theater to Bennington.
“After several years of transition and a highly successful 2021 season, we are so excited to celebrate 50 years of professional theatre at Oldcastle Theatre Company," Artistic Director Nathan Stith said in a release announcing the season. “The productions we’ve chosen for this season acknowledge our long tradition of bringing intimate, entertaining and moving work to the stage,”
The company, in residence at the Bennington Performing Arts Center, launches its four-production 2022 season in June. The season will run through September and includes a holiday show in December. Longtime Oldcastle favorite, Christine Decker, will direct “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."
“We are adding a fourth production to our season this year,” Stith said “a fully-produced holiday show which we hope will become an annual tradition for our audiences.”
“We continue our commitment to making professional theatre as accessible as possible,” said Jennifer Jasper, Bennington Performing Arts Center executive director. “General admission tickets will remain at $25 per performance and we are continuing our very successful ‘Pay What You Will Night’ for Wednesday night performances. In addition, we are adding a Thursday matinee performance for each production."
Tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $25; $35 for premium reserved seating and can be purchased online at oldcastletheatre.org/tickets or by phone at 802-447-0564. Tickets also can be purchased in person 90 minutes prior to each performance.
2022 Season At A Glance
June 17-26
"Souvenir"
Play by Stephen Temperley. Directed by Nathan Stith.
The story of the infamous socialite and musical cult-figure, Florence Foster Jenkins, who suffered under the delusion that she was a great coloratura soprano. Unfortunately, she couldn’t sing at all. Despite this, or maybe because of it, her annual concerts at the Ritz Carlton hotel brought her extraordinary fame while she blissfully mistook derisive laughter for cheers. Her celebrity brought her all the way to a solo performance at Carnegie Hall in 1944. Told through the eyes of her longtime accompanist Cosme McMoon, “Souvenir” is a touching and hysterical story of an eccentric woman who believes so strongly in her talent that she convinces everyone of the beauty heard in her head all along.
July 22-31
"Fully Committed"
Play by Becky Mode. Directed by Jennifer Jasper.
Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for Best Solo Performance, “Fully Committed” follows Sam Callahan, an out-of-work actor, who runs the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s No. 1 restaurant. Sam is swamped with calls from desperate customers begging for a table while also dealing with both personal and professional drama. Can Sam juggle scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and ego-maniacal bosses while also practicing self-care? One incredibly versatile performer plays forty wildly diverse characters in this devastatingly funny tour de force performance which will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.
Aug. 24 - Sept. 4
"Sheepdog"
Play by Kevin Artigue. Directed by Kirk Jackson.
“Sheepdog” is the story of an interracial relationship between two Cleveland, Ohio, police officers, Amina, who is African American and Ryan, who is white. When they fall in love, competing loyalties challenge the future they hope to build, and when Ryan is investigated for an officer-involved shooting, their entire world threatens to collapse.
Dec. 9-18
“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”
Play by by Joe Landry. Directed by Christine Decker.
The play takes place on Christmas Eve, 1946, where WBFR Radio in New York City is presenting their live performance of the Frank Capra classic film “It’s A Wonderful Life.” The unforgettable tale of George Bailey and Clarence the angel is brought to life by five incredible actors, playing all of the beloved characters, with live foley sound effects. “We hope our patrons will bring the whole family and return with us to Bedford Falls, New York, to relive their favorite moments from this timeless holiday classic.