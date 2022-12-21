Artist Paul Scott turns yesteryear's china and souvenir plates into today's conversation starters

Boasting bucolic pastoral scenes, popular tourist locales and historic sites, Staffordshire transferware dining sets were a common sight in the American household during the 19th century. An affordable choice for the burgeoning middle class, they became a popular item that was thought to capture the beauty of America.
In the Berkshires, James Clews' "Winter View of Pittsfield," depicting the Pittsfield Elm in the middle of Park Square with the First Congregational Church, Town Hall and the Berkshire Hotel in the background, was a popular pattern that adorned plates, platters, bowls, cups, sugar bowls, tea pots and more. A popular choice, it adorned many Berkshire tables. Other patterns found on Staffordshire wares — produced by the thousands in its English kilns — ranged from American countrysides to far off locales conquered and colonized by the British Empire.
Later patterns, sold nationwide at roadside memorabilia shops in 20th-century America as part of a nostalgic revival, featured romanticized views of countrysides, tourist attractions and stately public buildings that were hawked under a common collector plate theme, a "Souvenirs of ..." series. In the Berkshires, plates featured the likenesses of literary notables Nathaniel Hawthorne and Fanny Kemble, and famous locales including the Hairpin Turn, Gilded Age cottages and sites along the Mohawk Trail. Across the border, series featured views of Hudson Valley sceneries and locales around the state capitol.
If created today, would the same bucolic landscapes grace the earthenware plates, platters and pitchers in shades of blue, red, purple and black? What would they look like if they depicted real scenes and events, instead of idealized picturesque views?
British artist Paul Scott has a vision of just what those American landscapes would look like from a contemporary perspective, one that leaves in the everyday detritus of modern human occupation — mass consumption, social injustice, immigration, classism and climate change. Using original Staffordshire transferware plates, he reshapes the narrative by updating the imagery and creating new works with modern day scenes that include nuclear power plants, city centers pockmarked by urban blight, abandoned industrial sites, wildfires, refugees and acts of political disruption.
"When I started it, it was very quite innocent. I was interested in American landscapes," Scott said during a recent talk at Ferrin Contemporary. "I was interested in landscapes, the way landscapes changes over the years. When I started looking at historical transferware, I found one piece in particular in the RISD Museum collection, a large platter with a a marine scene on it. When you look at the scene and its architecture, you think, 'This is amazing. This is so beautiful.' But it wasn't of America. It was of Cape Coast Castle on the Gold Coast, Africa. And what was moored outside the castle was a slaving ship with the stars and stripes and there was a boat rowing out toward it with Africans on it, enslaved Africans."
That realization had quite an impact on him.
"This most beautiful stunning object has the most dreadful scene on it, when you realize what it is and you understand and know the implications of what that action was. And so it made me be much more critical to things that I'm looking. What these blue and white places clearly demonstrate is that they show a particular version of history and that fundamentally altered the way I approached the whole project," he said.
His work, currently on view in "Paul Scott: New American Scenery" at the Albany Institute of History & Art, in Albany, N.Y., in-person and virtually, through Dec. 31 and at Ferrin Contemporary, in North Adams, is created on vintage Staffordshire transferware, on unprinted vintage earthenware, on pearlware plates and in some cases, in collaboration with Paul Holdway, former head of engraving at Spode ceramics.
Scott's work with transferware began in 1995, while curating a show in Great Britain, "Hot Off The Press: Ceramics and Print." He made what was meant to be a one-off, a single blue and white transferware plate, refashioning a version of Spode's Italian (a landscape with castles and exotic buildings in the background) with a view of the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant. In the borders, he placed radiation symbols.
"When you're an artist, you make something you really enjoyed making and then people buy it, you think, 'this is good, isn't it? Yeah.' So I did another version, which I became much more involved in — looking at the history of the border. I got sucked into it," Scott said during a recent visit to Ferrin Contemporary.
Scott and gallerist Leslie Ferrin, owner of Ferrin Contemporary, met in Australia in 2012, where he was in residency at the time. He showed Ferrin a vintage plate, with an image of the Hairpin Turn, in Clarksburg, and views of the Mohawk Trail. She invited him to the Berkshires, to view the actual locations, and later began representing him. Sales of his work led to multi-year funding through an artist-in-residence grant from the Alturas Foundation, which allowed him to travel through the U.S. to research historic transfer-printed ceramics.
And there was plenty to research. "In the 19th century, Staffordshire produced this whole genre of transferware, specifically through America, depicting the new American republic — the Hudson River, Albany castle, Battery Park in New York, the asylum in Boston," Scott said.
"The fact is, in England, you never see this stuff because it was all came here. So for me, it was like being a kid in the sweetie shop when Leslie took me to the Philadelphia Art Museum and introduced me to the curator and we went down to the basement where there were all these drawers filled with transferware."
His research took him to the Hudson Valley, to locations documented by artist and environmentalist Thomas Cole and others, and often found on the plates of Staffordshire artists. He traveled to Albany, in hopes of recreating the landscapes, but found the landscape changed beyond recognition. Instead, he chose views similar, but instead of pastoral scenes or historic mansions, his plates are filled with concrete and asphalt, with skyscrapers and derelict, abandoned buildings. In one case, the site of a mansion is now an abandoned lot filled with trash. Another viewscape is a now a dead end street, the scenery covered by a chain-link fence and cemetery.
A view of the Hudson River, updated for the present, fills a platter not with beauty but of a river under siege. As the river is dredged, trucks cart off the PCBs that contaminate its riverbed, its waters.
In a "Souvenir Series," Scott adds to the collector plates produced en mass by Staffordshire, Wedgewood, and Rowland and Marsellus — dark blue printed plates characterized by a central design showing a building or scene with several related view in cartouches around the rolled edge. In addition to updating the souvenir plates from Albany, Scott has updated others from around the country as well.
A Royal Fenton souvenir plate, "Beauty Spots of California," printed in red and white has been transformed, now "Cumbrian Blue(s), New American Scenery, California Wildfires, No. 4." Here, Scott adds with a blue inglaze decal collage, blue and white flames. The wildfires of California have arrived, erasing the bottom part of the plate.
Similarly, in a set called "Uranium Series," Scott tackles the realities of exposure to radium and of nuclear waste. A plate, "Cumbrian Blue(s), New American Scenery, Souvenir of Shiprock," appears to be a damaged, vintage transferware plate, a Souvenir of Shiprock, N.M., with Shiprock — a monadnock risking out of the high-desert plain of the Navajo Nation — at its center. Blue glass bubbles mar its surface, perhaps the result of a bad firing. Look closer. the images are contemporary — one an image with a sign that reads Office of Navajo Uranium Workers, another is of a modern store. The glass bubbles are made from melted uranium glass and a melted beer bottle, found at the base of the rock formation.
The series, Scott writes in the show notes, was part of his research trip in 2018. During this trip, he visited the real life Shiprock, which is as beautiful as it appears in photographs and paintings. But the danger lies beneath it — a nuclear waste dump with waste rock and tailings from more than 22 uranium mines and mills. The groundwater is contaminated with uranium, selenium, radium, cadmium, sulfate and nitrate. These works are a reminder that "a whole generation of Navajo men subsequently lost their lives to cancers and leukemias linked to uranium exposure" and the the toxic legacy of contamination that still plague the Navajo lands.
There is more to see. Just remember, unlike the original Staffordshire transferware, Scott's American landscapes don't disguise reality, don't paint a pretty picture. They put the nuclear power plants in plain view.
