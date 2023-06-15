A woman and man in white lab coats do research

Brandon Dial and Rebecca Brooksher in a scene from Berkshire Theatre Group's production of "Photograph 51."

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY EMMA K. ROTHENBERG-WARE

STOCKBRIDGE — In 1962, James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for solving the structure of DNA. In his acceptance speech on behalf of himself and his colleagues, Watson never mentioned biophysicist Rosalind Franklin, whose development of advanced X-ray crystallography while she was a research fellow at King’s College in London in the early 1950s was critical to Watson and his associates' discovery of the structure of DNA as a double helix — two strands of DNA wound around each other in a spiral.

That

Modal

Jeffrey Borak is The Eagle's theater critic. 