WEST SIDE COMMUNITY

Watch how Pops Peterson's 'Walk With Her' art installation comes to life in Pittsfield

The West Side of Pittsfield just got brighter.

On a concrete wall below Division Street, a "rainbow" Ruby Bridges walks proudly more than 20 feet high over the Pittsfield neighborhood. This Ruby Bridges is the making of Maurice “Pops” Peterson. She is the artist's reinvention of Norman Rockwell’s 1964 painting "The Problem We All Live With." 

Maurice “Pops” Peterson reinvented Norman Rockwell’s Ruby Bridges — from the painting "The Problem We All Live" — with for a giant installation above Center Street in Pittsfield in a celebration of freedom in the Jubilee Hill neighborhood. The project had many backers and was initiated by the West Side Legends, a community group in Pittsfield. The mural is a computer drawing printed on vinyl. 

The mural, "Walk With Her," is a celebration of the Jubilee Hill neighborhood in Pittsfield, according to Peterson, who was on hand to watch the giant installation go up Wednesday. 

Peterson’s official statement reads: "When the neighborhood below Jubilee Hill was razed for urban renewal, the tenants had to bravely walk on in their lives much like little Ruby Bridges, whose historic walk to school at the age of 6 changed the world and inspired generations. We have brought 'Rainbow Ruby' to Pittsfield to inspire a new generation. If this mural encourages one soul to be brave and strong, to face their fears and keep moving past their pain and troubles, then 'Walk with Her' will be truly beautiful."

Maurice “Pops” Peterson records a live video

Maurice “Pops” Peterson records a live video of the installation. 

BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Photojournalist

Ben Garver has been photographing the Berkshire hills and people for The Eagle since 1994. In his spare time, Garver enjoys hiking and biking with his Australian cattle dog, Cheyenne.

