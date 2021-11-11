Watch how Pops Peterson's 'Walk With Her' art installation comes to life in Pittsfield

The West Side of Pittsfield just got brighter.

On a concrete wall below Division Street, a "rainbow" Ruby Bridges walks proudly more than 20 feet high over the Pittsfield neighborhood. This Ruby Bridges is the making of Maurice “Pops” Peterson. She is the artist's reinvention of Norman Rockwell’s 1964 painting "The Problem We All Live With."

The mural, "Walk With Her," is a celebration of the Jubilee Hill neighborhood in Pittsfield, according to Peterson, who was on hand to watch the giant installation go up Wednesday.

Peterson’s official statement reads: "When the neighborhood below Jubilee Hill was razed for urban renewal, the tenants had to bravely walk on in their lives much like little Ruby Bridges, whose historic walk to school at the age of 6 changed the world and inspired generations. We have brought 'Rainbow Ruby' to Pittsfield to inspire a new generation. If this mural encourages one soul to be brave and strong, to face their fears and keep moving past their pain and troubles, then 'Walk with Her' will be truly beautiful."