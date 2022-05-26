Art exhibit at Real Eyes Gallery to benefit the Louison House

ADAMS — Four artists and the Real Eyes Gallery have partnered to raise funds for the Lousion House.
Artists Debi Pendell, Diane Sawyer, Sarah Sutro and Betty Vera, working together as North Adams Contemporary, have partnered with Bill and Francie Riley, owners of Real Eyes Gallery, to hold "A Sense of Place," a benefit art exhibition for the Louison House. The Louison House will receive 50 percent of all artwork sales.
"A Sense of Place," will be on view June 3-30, with an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 4.
The goal is to raise $10,000, through sales and donations from business and private donors, according to a news release. All donations will directly benefit the Louison House.
"We are a small group of artists working together as North Adams Contemporary. Concerned about the challenges and losses faced by so many, we are hosting a benefit art exhibition to raise money to help those in need," the artists said in a release. "We are focusing on our immediate community by supporting Louison House, a resource for people in Northern Berkshire County who are struggling with housing issues."
Established in 1990 by local agencies to address the issue of homelessness in Northern Berkshire, the Louison House, a private 501 (c) (3) nonprofit has, in the past 30 years, provided services to over 8,000 individuals and families struggling with homelessness. The organization operates a transitional housing shelter, permanent supportive housing as well as other supportive services.