Art exhibit at Real Eyes Gallery to benefit the Louison House

"A Sense of Place" opening June 4 at the Real Eyes Gallery in Adams will benefit the Louison House. Artist in the show are Debi Pendell, Diane Sawyer, Sarah Sutro and Betty Vera.

Top: "Morning in the Mountains," Diane Sawyer; "Scuffed," Betty Vera.

Bottom: "Uncharted Territory," Sarah Sutro; closeup of "The Message," Debi Pendell.